MADISON — Austin trailed by 16 points at the end of the first quarter and fell to Blackman (Tenn.) in the teams' N2Hoops Invitational opener Monday, 60-28.
Winston Lyle scored a team-high seven points for the Black Bears (3-3). Kelton Petty added six.
"After today we're way behind where we need to be," Austin coach Tyler Stephenson said.
Ray Tyler led all scorers with 16 points for Blackman. Zoryn Harrington finished with 12.
Blackman connected on 54 percent of its shots with a 57 percent mark in the first half. Austin shot 28 percent from the field.
"We've got a long way to go defensively," Stephenson said. "A lot of growing up to do. We've still got to pick up all our calls. Just got to get a lot better."
Austin fell behind 28-12 at the end of the first quarter and trailed 42-16 at halftime.
Austin will play Eufaula on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. in the consolation bracket. The Tigers lost to Lee-Huntsville 73-70 in overtime.
