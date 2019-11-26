ALBERTVILLE — Jordan Burks scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Decatur Heritage opened up its season with a 63-50 win over Class 5A Madison Academy at the Albertville Invitational at Albertville High on Tuesday.
Burks, a sophomore, sat out last year because of the AHSAA’s transfer rules. He is a 6-foot-5 guard. Giancarlo Valdez scored 13 points to go along with four rebounds, four assists and four steals. Clay Smith had 17 points and five rebounds.
Decatur Heritage led 33-20 at halftime and 43-38 at the end of the third. The Eagles outscored Madison Academy 20-12 in the fourth quarter to close it out.
Drew Blaxton led Madison Academy with 14 points. Decatur Heritage (1-0) will face Decatur High today in the Albertville Invitational.
--
Albertville 84, Decatur 63: Malik Byrd scored a team-high 14 points Decatur, which dropped its first game of the Albertville Invitational.
Adam Burroughs added 12 points on four 3-pointers. Shawn Hullett scored 11 points.
Decatur trailed 42-32 at halftime.
Decatur faces Decatur Heritage today at the same tournament.
--
Lee-Montgomery 76, Hartselle 53: Brody Peebles scored 16 points to lead Hartselle, but it wasn’t enough to win in the first round of the Sneaky Pete’s Rebel Classic in Vestavia.
Lee-Huntsville led by double digits at the end of the first quarter. It led 44-21 at the half and 59-39 after three quarters. DeMarquise Miles had 17 points for Lee. Jaman Smith had 15 points.
Tad Sivley was the only other Hartselle player in double figures. He scored 15 points. Hartselle now falls to the consolation bracket. It will play Opelika at 6 p.m. today.
--
Good Hope 61, Brewer 47: Connor Hall scored 14 points to lead Brewer, which trailed 29-24 at halftime. Good Hope took a 49-34 lead into the final quarter at the Marx Optical Thanksgiving Tournament at Priceville High.
Kris Bramlett scored 10 points. Hall and Bramlett were the only Brewer players in double figures. Hall made three three 3-pointers.
Brewer (3-4) plays Randolph in the same tournament today.
--
Danville 60, West Point 46: KJ Melson and Wren Cole combined to score 37 of Danville’s 60 points at the Marx Optical Thanksgiving Tournament. Melson had 23 points. Cole scored 14 points.
Danville led 26-25 at halftime and 41-37 after three quarter. Danville outscored Good Hope 19-9 in the fourth quarter.
--
Danville 72, West Limestone 62: Cole and Melson again paced Danville to a win in its second game of the day at the Marx Optical Thanksgiving Tournament. Melson scored 26 points. Cole added 22 points.
River Helms led West Limestone with a game-high 29 points. Camryn Williams had 13 points including three 3-pointers.
Danville plays Vinemont today. West Limestone plays Good Hope. Both games will be at Priceville High.
--
Lindsay Lane 60, Ardmore 59: Tommy Murr scored 32 points as the Lions held off a late charge by Ardmore. The Tigers trailed 50-38 heading into the fourth quarter before outscoring Lindsay Lane 21-10 in the final period.
Charlie Morrison also scored in double figures for Ardmore with 12 points. Owen Doss scored 17 points for Ardmore. Matthew Perry scored 16 points.
Lindsay Lane (5-1) plays Corinth (Miss.) Friday in the Lighthouse Invitational Tournament in Corinth, Miss. for its next game. Ardmore (2-2) plays Fayetteville today.
--
R.A. Hubbard 73, Oakwood Adventist 58: The Chiefs led by 15 points at halftime and 20 points after three quarters.
Tyrus Johnson led R.A. Hubbard with 23 points. Keyondrick Cobb added 20 points with the Chiefs. Domiryck Steward had 12 points.
R.A. Hubbard (2-2) will play Lexington on Wednesday in the R.A. Hubbard Turkey Tourney at Lawrence County.
