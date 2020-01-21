FALKVILLE – In all the years Gary Orr has coached varsity basketball, he can’t remember ever having a team without seniors.
“Maybe my first team at Hartselle,” Orr said. “I can’t really remember.”
This season’s Hartselle girls team doesn't have seniors. That hasn’t stopped the Tigers from being successful. Hartselle (15-10) beat Danville, 60-38, Monday to advance to the semifinals of the Morgan County Tournament. Hartselle plays No. 1 seed Falkville on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
In the boys varsity bracket, Brewer advanced with an 82-43 win over the host Blue Devils. Brewer (9-14) plays Hartselle in Thursday’s semifinals.
Orr’s starting lineup has juniors Lillyanna Cartee and Hailey Holshouser plus sophomores Masyn Marchbanks, Carrington Hogan and Alyssa McMinemon.
“Not having any seniors on the team is unusual, but it’s the experience we have back that we live off of,” Orr said.
Cartee, Holshouser and Marchbanks played a lot last season. The trio provides leadership on and off the floor this season. They combined for 50 of Hartselle’s 60 points against Danville.
“We knew coming into the season we would be a team with no seniors,” Cartee said. “All the juniors knew we had to be leaders.”
Hartselle’s roster has four juniors. Millie Evans and Jessica Jarrett are the other two juniors. There are six sophomores, including Marchbanks who has played on the varsity since the eighth grade.
“The good thing about it is that since its just juniors and sophomores, we’ve all played together before we got to the varsity,” Cartee said. “So we know each other pretty well.”
Marchbanks led the Tigers with 22 points against Danville. She had 18 in the first half and 15 on five 3-point baskets. Cartee scored 19 with 10 in the second half. Holshouser added nine. Hartselle led 39-16 at halftime.
Danville (10-12) got 12 points from Emma Broadfoot.
Brewer boys 82, Falkville 43: Senior Connor Hall made the most of his three quarters of play Monday night with 29 points. He had 17 in the first half. Hall ended the night with seven 3s. Brewer hit 15 3s.
Brewer stormed out to a 46-20 halftime lead.
The Patriots got 16 points from Kris Bramlett. Matt Kempson had 13 and Mann McLemore chipped in nine.
Scoring for Falkville (3-15) was led by Wyatt Tomlin with 14. Jordan Greenfield and Avery Miller each had nine.
