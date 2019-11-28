HARTSELLE — Masyn Marchbanks continued to impress in the early portion of the 2019-2020 season, scoring a game-high 24 points as Hartselle picked up a 43-39 win over Class 7A Huntsville in the Encore Thanksgiving Classic on Wednesday.
The tournament is being played across two sites, with games taking place at Hartselle and Austin.
The game was tight from wire to wire. The teams were tied 12-12 after one quarter and Hartselle led 23-18 at the half. Huntsville rallied to tie the game at 27-27 after three quarters before Hartselle pulled out the win.
Lillyanna Cartee added 12 points for the Tigers, while Hailey Holshouser added three points.
Katheryn Shiner led Huntsville with 20 points.
Brewer girls 53, Russellville: Evaiah Burrows poured in 26 points as Brewer picked up a win at Hartselle.
Hope West added five points for the Patriots, who led 19-14 at halftime.
Lexie Glass had nine points for Russellville.
Lee-Huntsville girls 60, Priceville 47: Abigail Garrison had 15 points and six rebounds for Priceville in a game played at Austin.
Jenna Walker had 11 points and four rebounds for the Bulldogs, while Kylie Hendrix added seven points.
Jamariah Turner scored a game-high 19 points for Lee-Huntsville. Lakisha Pulled scored 11 points.
Priceville (3-4) returns to action at Danville on Tuesday.
Good Hope girls 55, East Lawrence 37: Makayla Goode poured in 16 points as East Lawrence dropped a game played at Hartselle.
Alexandria Jackson had nine points for the Eagles, while Devora Izquierdo added eight.
Ivey Maddox led Good Hope with 22 points.
Austin girls 44, Priceville 33: Hannah Cohn scored 10 points as Austin picked up a win over Priceville on Tuesday.
Bri Hodges and Tashanti Watkins each added 10 points for Austin, which led 21-13 at the half.
Jenna Walker, Abigail Garrison and Zoey Benson each had seven points for Priceville.
--
Sneaky Pete Classic at Vestavia Hills
Hartselle boys 63, Faith Academy 31: Brody Peebles scored 14 of his game-high 22 points in the first quarter as Hartselle cruised to victory in Vestavia.
Kiah Key added nine points for the Tigers, while Tad Sivley scored eight. Hartselle led 40-8 after holding Faith Academy scoreless in the first quarter.
Haaziq Loftin led Faith Academy with 10 points.
R.A. Hubbard Turkey Tourney at Lawrence County
Lexington boys 61, R.A. Hubbard 51: Keyondrick Cobb had 15 points in the loss for Hubbard.
Tyrus Johnson had 11 points for the Chiefs, while Trenton Hampton added seven points.
Kane West had 32 points for Lexington.
--
Marx Optical Thanksgiving Tournament at Priceville
West Point boys 57, Priceville 54: West Point scored 26 points in the fourth quarter to erase a 44-31 deficit and pick up a win Tuesday.
Four players reached double figures in scoring for Priceville, led by Seth Hood with 15 points. Chris Thomas scored 14 for the Bulldogs, while Dylan Fry and Trey Summers added 10 points each.
Will Cochran led West Point with a game-high 23 points. Kobe Bowers and Aubry Cleghorn each scored 10 points.
Good Hope boys 46, West Limestone 41: Camryn Williams led West Limestone with 24 points in a game played Tuesday.
