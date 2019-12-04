DANVILLE — Jenna Walker surpassed the 1,000-career points barrier Tuesday, scoring a game-high 23 points as Priceville defeated Danville 78-33 in girls basketball.
Walker, a junior Western Kentucky commit, also had seven assists and four rebounds for the Bulldogs, who dominated from the tip and led 38-16 at halftime. Walker now has 1,021 points.
Zoey Benson had 14 points and six rebounds for Priceville, while Lannah Johnson added 10 points. Kylie Hendrix scored eight points.
Lauren Hames led Danville with eight points. Emma Broadfoot scored seven.
Priceville (4-4) hosts St. John Paul II on Friday.
--
Austin girls 67, West Limestone 42: Austin used a balanced offense to pick up a win over West Limestone.
Jada Burks led the Black Bears with 13 points, while Aleah Wesley and Tashanti Watkins added 10 points each. Hannah Cohn and Bri Hodges each scored nine points.
Austin (7-2) led 37-16 at halftime.
Carlie Belle Winter had 15 points for West Limestone. Cassidy Winter and Sarah Grace Rose each added seven points.
--
Muscle Shoals girls 46, Hartselle 37: Masyn Marchbanks poured in 22 points for Hartselle.
Maggie McClesky added six points for the Tigers, who trailed 20-19 at halftime.
Sara Puckett had a game-high 24 points for Muscle Shoals. Makiyah Harrison scored 10.
--
Brewer girls 55, Scottsboro 39: Evaiah Burrows poured in a game-high 18 points for Brewer.
Jacie Andrews added 12 point for the Patriots (6-5), while Leisha Steger scored nine.
Maggie Armstrong and Allie Scott each had nine points for Scottsboro.
--
Elkmont girls 58, Westminster Christian 41: Kayla Menefee scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Elkmont.
Shelby Norman and Tylee Thomas each had seven points for the Red Devils, who led 25-19 at the half.
Ashlyn Plott had 13 points for Westminster Christian.
--
Tanner girls 62, Colbert County 25: Amiya Redus led three Tanner players in double figures with 19 points.
Shauna Fletcher and Shaquera Hisbon each had 10 points for the Rattlers and Aubrey Oliver scored nine.
--
Athens girls 43, Grissom 33: Kyndall Crutcher had 13 points and four rebounds as Athens picked up a win over Class 7A Grissom on Monday.
Caroline Bachus had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Eagles, while Nahriyah Timmons added six points, eight rebounds and four steals.
--
Hartselle boys 58, Muscle Shoals 52: Brody Peebles and Tad Sivley combined to score 37 points as Hartselle picked up a close win over a strong Muscle Shoals team.
The game was tight early, with Hartselle leading 24-23 at halftime. The Tigers put the game away in the third quarter, outscoring the Trojans 22-11 to take a 12-point lead into the final quarter.
Peebles finished with a game-high 19 points for Hartselle. Sivley scored 18.
Mikey McIntosh (13), Nick Griffith (11) and Jamaal Acklin (10) scored in double figures for Muscle Shoals.
--
Danville boys 59, Priceville 41: Wren Cole had 19 points, three rebounds, three steals and a pair of assists to lead Danville past Priceville.
The Hawks led 13-7 after one quarter and extended the advantage to 29-14 at halftime.
KJ Melson had 15 points for Danville, while Kohl Randolph added 10 points.
Seth Hood had 11 points for Priceville.
--
R.A. Hubbard boys 57, East Lawrence 41: Keyondrick Cobb and Tyrus Johnson combined to score 30 points for Hubbard.
Cobb led the Chiefs with 16 points, while Johnson added 14. Tre Kellogg had 10 rebounds and Domiryck Steward had 10 assists.
Peyton Kelly had a game-high 19 points for East Lawrence.
--
Austin boys 63, West Limestone 55: Jackson Breedlove led Austin with 18 points.
Kelton Petty had 12 points for the Black Bears, who led 34-24 at halftime. Winston Lyle scored nine points.
River Helms scored a game-high 23 points for the Wildcats.
--
Scottsboro boys 61, Brewer 55: Three players scored in double figures for Brewer.
Matt Kempson led the Patriots with 13 points. Kris Bramlett had 12 points, and Jake Lawrence scored 10.
Jacob Cooper led all scorers with 17 points for Scottsboro.
