Decatur Heritage boys vs. Grissom, 10:30 a.m. at UAH
Decatur Heritage girls at Cullman, 11 a.m.
R.A. Hubbard girls at Columbia, 11 a.m.
Belgreen at Lindsay Lane, girls 5:30 p.m., boys 7 p.m.
Randolph at Decatur, girls at 6 p.m., boys at 7:30 p.m.
Hartselle boys vs. Ramsay, 6 p.m. at UAH
Morgan County Tournament at Falkville
Hartselle girls vs. Danville, 6:30 p.m.
Brewer boys vs. Falkville, 7:45 p.m.
Limestone County Tournament at West Limestone
Clements girls vs. Ardmore, 1:45 p.m.
West Limestone boys vs. Ardmore, 3 p.m.
