Decatur Heritage boys vs. Grissom, 10:30 a.m. at UAH

Decatur Heritage girls at Cullman, 11 a.m.

R.A. Hubbard girls at Columbia, 11 a.m.

Belgreen at Lindsay Lane, girls 5:30 p.m., boys 7 p.m.

Randolph at Decatur, girls at 6 p.m., boys at 7:30 p.m.

Hartselle boys vs. Ramsay, 6 p.m. at UAH

Morgan County Tournament at Falkville

Hartselle girls vs. Danville, 6:30 p.m.

Brewer boys vs. Falkville, 7:45 p.m.

Limestone County Tournament at West Limestone

Clements girls vs. Ardmore, 1:45 p.m.

West Limestone boys vs. Ardmore, 3 p.m.

