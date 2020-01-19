The Morgan County Tournament returns to its roots starting Monday.
The story goes that in 1923 basketball teams from different county schools gathered in Falkville for an exhibition of the game. Dr. James Naismith had just invented the game eight years earlier in Springfield, Mass.
That exhibition of the game led to what is now the Morgan County Tournament. The tournament at one time had 11 schools. Now it’s six schools chasing the championship trophies.
The Hartselle boys (19-4) are seeded No. 1. The Tigers, who are ranked No. 3 in the state in Class 6A, are the three-time defending champion and a heavy favorite to make it four in a row. They are led by junior Brody Peebles, who was the tournament MVP last year.
“We know how important the tournament is to our community,” Peebles said. “It would mean a lot to win that trophy again.”
Since 2000, a three-peat in the boys tournament has not been unusual. Brewer did it in 2004-2006 and West Morgan did it in 2013-2015. According to the official tournament program, the last time a team won it four or more times was Austin with five in 1980-1984 under coaching legend Joe Jones.
After beating Danville in the semifinals last year, Hartselle dominated West Morgan, 72-45, in the championship game. Peebles, who has committed to Liberty University, could be the first repeat MVP since West Morgan’s Grant Workman in 2014 and 2015.
The Falkville girls (16-6) are seeded No. 1. The Blue Devils are ranked No. 10 in Class 1A. The Brewer girls (15-8) are the two-time defending champion. Seeding is determined by regular season records.
“Being in a county where there are so many good girls basketball teams with us being the smallest school, it is a big accomplishment,” Falkville coach Johnathon Lacy said. “It’s time for us to come out and compete at the highest level.”
Brewer and Hartselle (14-10) have dominated the girls championship since 2012 with five for Brewer and three for Hartselle. That streak could be challenged by No. 1 seed Falkville and Priceville (13-8), which is ranked No. 4 in Class 4A.
Brewer beat Priceville, 60-41, in last year’s championship game with Hope West receiving the Jane Nelson Fields MVP Award. She’s the first eighth-grader to ever be awarded a MVP award in the county tournament.
Hartselle's Moriah Taylor was the last girl to repeat as MVP. She did it in 2016 and 2017. Brewer's Riley Northway was the MVP in 2013 and 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.