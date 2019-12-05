The area’s biggest rivalry adds another chapter to its history this week when Austin hosts Decatur for the first time this season. It will be just the second year that the two games between the rivals will be played at the new gyms.
Before that, Austin and Decatur played the two games at the school’s old gyms for one season. Most of the games before that were played at Calhoun Community College, where fans packed the neutral arena.
The new gyms brought an extra intensity to the rivalry now that each school had a true home-court advantage. Ironically, neither team was able to take advantage of it last season. The Austin boys beat Decatur at Decatur, 63-51. Decatur beat Austin at Austin, 64-58.
Austin won both meetings last year between the girls teams.
Austin returns seniors Hunter Mitchell, Jackson Breedlove and Caleb Carter along with juniors Quincy Crittendon and Kelton Petty. Decatur brought back three seniors in Mitchell Terry, Adam Burroughs and Smith Coon.
C2C, which tracks results back to the 2013-2014 season, has Austin winning eight of the 12 regular season matchups. The two teams have split the regular season meetings the last two years.
Local teams advance in N2Hoops Invitational
Two local teams competed in the N2Hoops Invitational at Bob Jones last week. Austin and East Limestone both managed to have a solid outing in a tournament that featured multiple tough teams. Austin lost its first game to Blackman (Tenn.) before beating Eufaula, Ramsay and Sparkman to win the consolation side of the bracket. Junior guard Kelton Petty scored 21 points in the consolation final against Sparkman.
East Limestone made it as far as the semifinals by beating Sparkman and James Clemens. Austin Harvell scored 32 points and had 11 rebounds against Sparkman. The Indians then lost to Mae Jemison in the semifinals. It also lost to Bob Jones in the third-place game.
Athens girls play tough November schedule
The Athens girls have decided to test their team early with multiple tough games across different classifications. The Golden Eagles have played Class 7A teams in James Clemens, Austin and Grissom. They also played the two-time defending Class 6A champions in Hazel Green. The Trojans are undefeated this season. Athens also faced a Class 5A team in Brewer that made it to the final four last season. So far, Athens has done well despite the tough schedule. It is 7-2 with a trip to Hartselle coming up on Friday.
Jenna Walker reaches milestone
Priceville junior point guard Jenna Walker reached a career milestone in a win over Danville on Tuesday. Walker crossed 1,000 points for her career with still a year and a half left in her career. She came into the game needing only two points but ended up scoring 23 points in a 45-point win over the Hawks. Walker is also close to crossing 600 assists for her career, which puts her in the top 25 on the AHSAA’s career assists list.
