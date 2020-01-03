The Decatur High boys basketball team has a chance to get even against its rival when the Red Raiders host Austin tonight. Austin won the first meeting 80-59 behind 15 points from junior guard Kelton Petty.
Austin started the game on a 17-3 run and led by 18 points at halftime. Decatur shrunk Austin’s lead to six at one point, but Austin regained a double-digit advantage.
Last season, Austin beat Decatur on the road, and Decatur won the second game at Austin. Austin has now won nine of the last 13 regular season meetings. The two rivals split the regular season series last season and two seasons ago. Decatur last won a home game against Austin, 59-54, during the 2017-2018 season.
Decatur is on a two-game winning streak. It won two of its three games at the First State Bank Shootout last week. Those wins came against Clay-Chalkville and Collinsville.
Austin was on a six-game winning streak before losing to Mae Jemison in the quarterfinals of the Huntsville City Classic last week. It beat Decatur Heritage the game before by 15 points.
The rivals' varsity girls game will tip off at 6 p.m. today, and the varsity boys game will follow at 7:30 p.m.
Austin won both of the girls games last year and the year before. Decatur coach Grace Newton took over the Decatur girls team before last season. The Austin girls team won the Decatur Orthopaedic Clinic Classic at Decatur High on Monday.
--
Murr falls one short of career high
Tommy Murr became the first player in AHSAA history to cross 5,000 career points with a 60-point performance in a loss to R.A. Hubbard. His career high is 61 points.
Before a game against North Jackson on Thursday night, he had 787 points on the season with an average of 46.3 points per game.
Lindsay Lane came up short to the Chiefs, however. Tyrus Johnson had 28 points for Hubbard. Montoya Kellogg scored 18 points to go along with 10 rebounds and six assists.
--
Family affair
Three members of the Hutto family will square off when West Morgan hosts Lawrence County in basketball tonight. Lawrence County's Ty Hutto is cousins with West Morgan teammates Colby and Skyler Hutto. Lawrence County won the first meeting this season 72-51. The Red Devils have lost only two games and rank in the top 10 in Class 5A.
--
Danville boys win West Point Tournament
Danville continued to prove it is one of the better teams in Class 4A by beating West Point in the West Point Christmas Tournament 71-64 behind 28 points from KJ Melson. Melson and teammate Wren Cole have been one of the better duos in the area this season. Cole had 20 points, six assists and five rebounds in the win. The Hawks are currently ranked in the top 10 in Class 4A.
--
Falkville girls rolling
The Falkville girls capped off an impressive week at the Tanner Christmas Tournament with a 45-37 win over New Hope. That win gave Falkville the tournament title. Mackenzie Veal led the Blue Devils with 13 points. Falkville advanced to the Class 1A Northwest Regional final last year at Wallace State. It should have similar aspirations this season.
