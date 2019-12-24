One of the biggest girls basketball tournaments in the area will tip off Thursday at Decatur High. The Decatur Orthopaedic Clinic Classic features 14 teams in a double-elimination bracket that starts at 10 a.m. and runs all day Thursday, Friday and Monday.
Last year’s winner, Madison Academy, is not participating in the tournament this season. Local teams include Lawrence County, Decatur Heritage, Decatur, Brewer and Austin. Arab, Buckhorn, Muscle Shoals, Grissom, Bob Jones, Fairview, Mae Jemison, Vestavia Hills and James Clemens round out the bracket.
Decatur Heritage is the highest-ranked team out of the field in its respective classification. The Eagles are currently No. 6 in Class 1A in the latest ASWA rankings. Austin and Vestavia Hills are both ranked in Class 7A. Austin is No. 9. Vestavia Hills is No. 10.
Decatur and Brewer will both receive first-round byes. Decatur will play the winner of Lawrence and James Clemens. Brewer will face the winner of Austin and Mae Jemison.
The semifinals for the tournament will be Monday at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. The championship will be at 6 p.m. Madison Academy senior Jaden Langford won the Most Valuable Player award at the tournament last season. The first game will be between Lawrence County and James Clemens in the main gym at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Austin, Decatur Heritage face off at Huntsville City Classic
The Austin and Decatur Heritage boys will play each other Thursday for the first time since the Eagles started their basketball program in 1999. Decatur Heritage (6-4) comes into the Huntsville City Classic game on a two-game losing streak after dropping both games at the Pepsi Challenge. Decatur Heritage is still ranked No. 1 in Class 1A. Austin won both of its games at the Pepsi Challenge and is ranked ninth in Class 7A. The game will tip off at 4:30 p.m. at Huntsville High.
Petty excels at Pepsi Challenge
Austin junior Kelton Petty has been the Black Bears' go-to scorer for most of the year. It was no different at the Pepsi Challenge. Petty hit seven 3-pointers and scored 25 points in a win over Grissom. Petty followed that up with 22 points and four 3-pointers in a victory over St. John Paul II. He mostly was a spot-up shooter last season, making 41 percent of his 3-point attempts. This season he is showing his versatility as a scorer.
Athens girls on 10-game winning streak
Athens checked in at No. 3 in the latest ASWA rankings. It was the highest-ranked girls team in the Decatur area. The Golden Eagles are playing some of the best basketball in the state right now. They have won 10 straight dating back to the Encore Thanksgiving Classic. That includes wins over Hartselle, Grissom, Rogers and Buckhorn. Athens’ last loss came on Nov. 26 to undefeated Hazel Green, which is ranked No. 1 in Class 6A.
Murr scores over 100 in three games
Lindsay Lane senior Tommy Murr broke the record for career points in the AHSAA over the Thanksgiving holiday. He’s doing his best to make sure that it stays his record. Murr scored a combined 144 points in three games last week. He had 47 points against Good Hope, 46 points against Clements and 51 points against Lexington.
County tournaments take place next month
January is the time for county tournaments locally. The Morgan County tournament will be at Falkville this year. Hartselle hosted it last year. It will start Jan. 20 and run through Jan. 25. The Limestone County tournament will be held at West Limestone High this year. It will start Jan. 18 and end Jan. 25. Lawrence County High will host the Lawrence County tournament. That will start Jan. 16 and run through Jan. 18.
