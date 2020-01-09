Many local basketball teams began their area schedules Tuesday. Regular season area play determines seeding for the area tournaments, which start Feb. 3 for the girls and Feb. 4 for the boys.
Hartselle and Austin both got off on the right foot in area play. Hartselle beat Decatur 93-65 behind 32 points from junior Brody Peebles. Austin beat James Clemens 63-47 on the road.
Last year, Hartselle won all four of its regular season meetings against Decatur and Cullman. That earned it the right to host the Class 6A, Area 14 tournament.
Since Hartselle plays in a three-team area, it only needed to win one game to win the area tournament. It beat Decatur in the area championship and hosted a sub-regional game. Hartselle’s win Tuesday was its sixth win over an area opponent in a row.
Austin won three of its six area games against James Clemens, Bob Jones and Florence last season. It ultimately lost in the first round of the area tournament to James Clemens.
Hartselle and Austin both saw their girls teams win in area play, too. Hartselle beat Decatur 55-40. Austin beat James Clemens 33-24.
Both Hartselle and Austin continue area play on Friday. Hartselle travels to Cullman. Austin hosts Bob Jones.
Decatur Heritage’s Jones earns spot in school record books
Decatur Heritage senior Katie Jones made history for the Eagles by crossing 2,000 points for her career. Jones scored 26 points in a win over Elkmont. Jones is also believed to be the all-time leading scorer in Decatur Heritage history for both boys and girls varsity basketball.
Jones is a Samford signee who was a first-team All-State selection last season as a junior. She was also a finalist for Class 1A Player of the Year.
Danville’s Cole passes career milestone
Danville senior Wren Cole passed 1,000 career points with a 20-point performance against Rogers on Saturday. Cole also has over 400 rebounds and 200 assists for his career. He has shot 46 percent from 3-point range as well. Danville is currently 13-4 and ranked in the top 10 in Class 4A. The Hawks play at St. John Paul II on Friday.
Rivals set to meet at Tanner
Tanner and East Limestone will add another chapter to their rivalry Saturday night when the Rattlers host the Indians. Last season, East Limestone won the first two meetings before Tanner beat East Limestone in the county tournament and eventually won the county championship.
Both teams are currently ranked in the top 10 of their respective classifications. East Limestone won the first meeting 52-36 at home.
