Lawrence County High will host the Lawrence County Tournament with the Red Devils being the top seed for the boys and Hatton being the top seed for the girls.
The tournament will tip off tonight with the Hatton girls playing East Lawrence at 6 p.m. The Lawrence County boys will then face East Lawrence at 7:30 p.m. The tournament will then continue on Friday with the Lawrence County girls playing R.A. Hubbard at 6 p.m., and the R.A. Hubbard boys playing Hatton at 7:30 p.m. The finals will be Saturday at 6 p.m. for the girls and 7:30 p.m. for the boys.
R.A. Hubbard won last year’s tournament for both the boys and the girls. Lawrence County currently has the best record for the boys at 17-4. Hatton has the best record for the girls at 16-5.
Marchbanks reaches milestone
Hartselle sophomore Masyn Marchbanks crossed 1,000 points for her career Tuesday night against Athens. The point guard had a game-high 13 points in a 40-35 win for the Tigers over Athens. Athens was ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 6A. Hartselle handed Athens its third loss of the season with Marchbanks leading the way.
Winning streaks end for Athens, Austin girls
The Athens and Austin girls have enjoyed a run of multiple wins a row since the Holidays. Both teams were ranked in the top 10 as well in their respective classifications.
Austin had won 11 games in a row and 16 of its last 17 before it lost to Florence 42-36 Tuesday night. The Black Bears are now 19-4 after starting the season 3-2. Austin’s last loss before Tuesday came against Muscle Shoals on Dec. 10.
Athens was on a 12-game winning streak before losing to Hartselle on Tuesday night. The Golden Eagles' previous loss came to Hazel Green on Nov. 26. Athens and Austin will play each other on Jan. 21. Athens won the first meeting between the two teams.
R.A. Hubbard boys improve
R.A. Hubbard is slowly starting to find its groove after a slow start to the season. The Chiefs began the year at 4-5. Since then, R.A. Hubbard is 9-3 in its last 12 games to make its record 13-8. That includes a third-place finish at the Bracy Invitational. The Chiefs beat Lindsay Lane and Lauderdale County at that tournament. Recently, R.A. Hubbard beat Athens Bible 81-32 behind 26 points from sophomore Keyondric Cobb.
Peebles sets career high
Hartselle junior Brody Peebles willed Hartselle to an overtime victory over Athens with a career-high 46 points Tuesday. His previous career high was 40 points against both Brewer and Cullman this year. His three 40-point games this season are the first three of his career. His career high was 36 points before this season started.
