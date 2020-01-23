The Morgan County basketball tournament is in full swing at Falkville High. The semifinal matchups have been determined for both boys and girls teams, and those games will be today and Friday.
The Falkville girls play Hartselle when the tournament resumes today. Hartselle beat Danville to advance past the first round.
The winner of that game will play in Saturday's final against the winner of Priceville girls vs. Brewer, which will be played Friday. Brewer beat West Morgan to make it to the semifinals.
Hartselle will face Brewer in the boys semifinal today. Brewer beat Falkville in the first round to advance.
The winner of that game will play for the championship against the winner of Danville vs. West Morgan, which tips off Friday. West Morgan beat Priceville to make it to the semifinals.
The Hartselle boys and Brewer girls were last year’s champions. Hartselle junior Brody Peebles won tournament MVP last year for the boys. Brewer freshman Hope West was the MVP on the girls side. She was the first eighth grader to win MVP in the tournament’s history.
The championships for the tournament will be at 6 p.m. Saturday for the girls and 7:30 p.m. for the boys.
Defending champions still alive at Limestone
The Tanner boys and Ardmore girls still have a chance at back-to-back Limestone County championships. The two teams won their first-round meetings. Tanner beat Clements and will face Elkmont in the semifinals. Ardmore beat Clements as well and will face East Limestone in the semifinals. The championships for the Limestone County Tournament will be at 3:30 p.m. Saturday for the girls and 5 p.m. for the boys.
Austin boys looking to seize control of area
Austin is in a good position to host the Class 7A, Area 8 tournament after starting 3-1 in area play. If the Black Bears win against Florence on Friday, they will all but clinch the right to host the area tournament when the regular season is over. The bad news is Austin’s only area loss came to Florence on Jan. 14. The Black Bears missed 12 free throws in the fourth quarter, and the Falcons won 73-70.
Lawrence boys, Hatton girls win Lawrence titles
The Lawrence County boys and Hatton girls claimed county titles over the weekend. Lawrence County knocked off two-time defending champion R.A. Hubbard behind 19 points from senior Malik Strickland. He was named MVP of the tournament.
The Hatton girls beat Lawrence County to claim the title. Freshman Kailyn Quails scored 25 points in the final and won tournament MVP.
