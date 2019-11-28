Lindsay Lane senior Tommy Murr is only 74 points away from being the AHSAA’s all-time leader in career points for boys basketball. Murr currently has 4,482 points.
The current record is held by Jeremy Monceaux, who scored 4,555 points in his four years at Parkway Christian in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
So far, Murr already has five 40-point games in six total games. Lindsay Lane is 5-1 to start the year. Murr’s lowest scoring total was 32 points in a 60-59 win over Ardmore on Friday. He has 272 points total this year on 55 percent shooting.
With his scoring average being 45 points per game, Murr has a chance to break the record while playing outside of the state of Alabama. Lindsay Lane plays two games in the Lighthouse Classic in Corinth, Mississippi, on Friday and Saturday. The first game is against host Corinth High on Friday. The next is against New Site (Mississippi) on Saturday.
Murr should be able to get even closer Friday if he scores at the same rate he has this season. That would give him a chance to break the record against New Site.
If he fails to break the record at the Lighthouse Classic, Lindsay Lane plays Columbia in the Be Elite Showcase at Columbia High on Dec. 7.
--
Decatur knocks off Decatur Heritage in Albertville
Decatur Heritage and Decatur faced in basketball, and it happened outside of the city of Decatur. The two teams met at the Albertville Invitational at Albertville High on Tuesday. Decatur walked away with a 61-57 win over the Eagles. Kobe Johnson, a junior, scored 22 points. Senior GianCarlo Valdez led Decatur Heritage with 15 points and six rebounds.
Decatur Heritage, the defending Class 1A champion, was a tough matchup for a lot of Class 6A and Class 7A teams last season. Decatur Heritage opened this season with a win over Class 5A Madison Academy. The win could be a confidence builder for the Red Raiders moving forward.
--
Two area duos emerge
Two area duos are helping their teams earn wins early in the season. East Limestone seniors Austin Harvell and Xavier Griffith, along with Danville senior Wren Cole and junior KJ Melson, have been two of the top duos in the area so far.
Harvell and Griffith combined for 56 points and 22 rebounds in a win over Sparkman at the N2Hoops Invitational on Monday. Harvell had 32 points and 11 rebounds. Griffith had 24 points and 11 rebounds. Last week, the two combined for 47 points with Harvell having 25 and Griffith having 22.
Melson and Cole led Danville to three wins in two days at the Marx Optical Thanksgiving Tournament at Priceville. The two combined for 37 of Danville’s 60 points in a win over West Point. Melson had 23 with Cole scoring 14. Then, they combined for 48 points in a win over West Limestone. Melson led with 26 points, and Cole had 22.
On Tuesday, they combined 46 points in a 61-51 win over Vinemont. Cole scored 25 points with Melson adding 21 points.
--
Tanner boys open season with two wins
Tanner boys did not start their season until last Tuesday, which is later than a lot of teams who did not have football programs in the playoffs. The late start is going well for the Rattlers so far.
Tanner is 2-0 with wins over Clements and Tharptown. Against Tharptown, Malik Atkins scored 27 points. JJ Jones added 21 points. Tanner is hoping to make it back to the final four for the seventh time in the last eight seasons.
--
Marchbanks impresses early
Hartselle sophomore guard Masyn Marchbanks is stepping into a bigger role this season with Moriah Taylor moving on to Georgia State. So far, Marchbanks has been the Tigers’ go-to scorer.
After Tuesday’s results, Marchbanks had five games where she scored in double figures. That included an 18-point outing against Bob Jones, an 18-point game against Austin and a 21-point performance against Priceville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.