Postseason basketball will begin next week with area tournaments starting as early as Monday.
The two teams that reach the finals for each area tournament will move on to the sub-regional round in Classes 1A-6A. The winner will host its sub-regional game while the loser will have to travel.
Class 7A teams will not have a sub-regional round. The two area finalists will advance directly to the regional semifinals.
Area tournaments will wrap up on Feb. 8. The sub-regional round will take place on Feb. 10 and Feb. 11. Regionals will be from Feb. 12 to Feb. 20. The final four in Birmingham will be from Feb. 24 to Feb. 29.
Fourteen area teams made it to the regional semifinals last season. Decatur Heritage boys, Tanner boys, West Limestone boys and Brewer girls made it to the final four.
Decatur Heritage ended up winning the Class 1A state title — its first in school history. West Limestone made it to the state championship game before losing to Talladega. Brewer and Tanner both lost in the final four.
Murr keeps climbing
Lindsay Lane’s Tommy Murr passed 5,500 career points with a 38-point outing against Colbert Heights on Tuesday. He now has 5,516 points for his career. That’s nearly 1,000 points more than Jeremy Monceaux, who is second behind Murr on the AHSAA’s career points list. Murr broke the all-time career points record back in November.
Murr currently has 1,305 points this season. That is the fourth-best season in AHSAA history. His 1,442-point junior season is the highest-scoring season in AHSAA history. Lindsay Lane has one regular season game left, Friday against Geraldine. It will host the Class 1A, Area 15 tournament next week.
Tanner seniors reach career milestones
Tanner seniors JJ Jones and Malik Atkins crossed 1,000 points for their careers in the Limestone County Tournament final Saturday. Jones had 17 points, and Atkins scored eight points in a loss to East Limestone.
The two players were a force for Tanner last season, helping the Rattlers reach the final four before losing to eventual champions Central-Coosa. Tanner is currently ranked in the top 10 in Class 2A and has only five losses.
Priceville’s Hood beats the buzzer
Priceville senior Seth Hood gave his team a much-needed win Monday against area opponent West Morgan. Hood scored 19 points to lead the Bulldogs. His biggest basket came at the end of the game when he drove the baseline and made a layup at the buzzer to give Priceville the 57-55 win. It was the second area win of the year for the Bulldogs. Priceville will play Danville in the Class 4A, Area 13 tournament Tuesday.
