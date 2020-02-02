Area tournaments start Monday in high school basketball, kicking off the 2020 postseason. Teams will get a fresh start and another opportunity to make their seasons special.
All teams must do at the area tournament stage to advance is make it to the finals. The two finalists move on to the subregional round, except in Class 7A. Class 7A teams advance directly to the regionals.
Last season. 14 area teams made it past the subregional round and to the regionals. Of those 14, four advanced to the final four in Birmingham.
Here are the 10 most pressing questions heading into tournament time:
Boys
Can Austin make a run in Deacon’s first year?
Most teams take a year or even two years to adjust to a new coach. Not Austin.
Head coach Major Deacon has Austin hosting the Class 7A, Area 8 tournament in his first year at the school.
Last year, James Clemens eliminated Austin in the first round of the area tournament. Austin drew James Clements again for its area tournament semifinal game this season. The Black Bears were 2-0 against the Jets this season, winning by a combined 38 points.
If it wins, Austin will face the winner of Florence and Bob Jones. Austin went 2-2 against those teams.
The Black Bears have all of the tools to make it to regionals. They shoot the ball well from outside and have experienced guards. Austin has a deep rotation that keeps its playmakers fresh throughout the game.
How far can Hartselle and Decatur go?
Hartselle and Decatur both made it out of Class 6A, Area 14 last year. Hartselle won the title. Both teams lost in the subregional round. Columbia beat Hartselle, and Muscle Shoals beat Decatur.
Hartselle is already through to the subregional round. The team that wins the regular season area title in a three-team area automatically moves on to a subregional game.
Decatur will have to beat Cullman to move on. The Red Raiders recently did on Jan. 24, 59-57. Decatur is also starting to play well recently, going 4-1 in its last five games.
If both teams move on, they cross over with either Muscle Shoals, Athens or Columbia. Muscle Shoals and Columbia aren’t as good as they were last year, and both teams have wins against Athens this season.
Hartselle could go beyond regionals if it plays like it did during the regular season. The Tigers are ranked in the top five in Class 6A.
Can East Limestone take the next step?
East Limestone made history last season by reaching the Northwest Regional final for the first time in nearly 20 years. That team was led by junior Austin Harvell, a 6-foot-6 player who plays on the perimeter and can dominate inside. He was a first-team All-State selection last season. Harvell, now a senior, is playing just as well but has a worthy partner in senior Xavier Griffith.
Griffith is the type of player that can help East Limestone to Birmingham for the final four. At 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, Griffith is a mismatch at the high school level. He joined the Indians this season after being at Grissom the past two years.
Not a lot of teams have the size to deal with two players that big. Both also take and make 3-pointers as well.
Will Tanner continue its run?
Tanner has been a staple at the final four. The Rattlers have made the final four six of the last seven years. Tanner also returned two of its key stars from last season. Seniors JJ Jones and Malik Atkins dominated at the state tournament during their junior seasons. It wouldn’t be a shock to see them do the same this year and have Tanner back in the final four.
Can Decatur Heritage defend its title?
Decatur Heritage won its first state title in school history last season. The Eagles have ranked No. 1 in every Class 1 poll this season, but they lost a lot from the championship team. Class 1A Player of the Year Noah Boler as well as key starters Derrick Bishop and Will Jones all graduated.
Decatur Heritage still went undefeated in its area this year thanks to great production from senior GianCarlo Valdez, as well as some big games from sophomore Brayden Kyle.
It will take a lot to win another state title, but Decatur Heritage looks good enough this year to have a shot at it.
Girls
Is Athens a championship-caliber team?
The Golden Eagles are ranked No. 2 in Class 6A behind defending champion Hazel Green. Athens has lost less than five games this season. It played Hazel Green at the beginning of the year, losing by six points.
Athens made it to the subregional round last year. It was eliminated by Hartselle. The difference in this year’s team is the addition of 6-foot-2 sophomore forward Caroline Bachus. She was a first-team All-State selection in Class 4A last year for West Limestone. Her size and ability to score inside and out pairs well with guards Nahriyah Timmons and Alaina Taylor.
Athens appears to be good enough to make it past regionals. It should be set on competing for a Class 6A championship.
Is Austin a final four team?
The Black Bears made it to the Northwest Regional semifinals last season even without center Bri Hodges, who suffered a knee injury. She’s been healthy this season, and Austin is currently a top 10 team in Class 7A.
Hodges is surrounded by strong guard play, including juniors Hannah Cohn and Tashanti Watkins. With a relatively clean bill of health this season, making it to Birmingham is an achievable goal.
Can Brewer make it back?
Brewer clicked at the right time last season. The Patriots made it all the way to the final four before losing to Madison Academy.
Brewer is currently 17-11 but will host the Class 5A, Area 15 tournament. It has experienced players in seniors Jacie Andrews, Evaiah Burrows and Leisha Steiger. The Patriots also have a young star in freshman Hope West, who takes on a bigger scoring role this year. Its roster is capable of getting hot at the right time, similar to last season.
Can Priceville make it three in a row?
Priceville has won the last two Class 4A, Area 13 tournaments. Priceville is currently 6-0 against area opponents this season. The Bulldogs looked primed to once again win their area, host a subregional game and make it to the Northwest Regional.
Will Decatur Heritage or Falkville win Class 1A, Area 13?
The two teams faced off in the Class 1A, Area 13 title last season with Falkville winning the championship. Both advanced to the Northwest Regional, and Falkville made it to the Northwest Regional final. Both have been ranked in the top 10 this season. Decatur Heritage won both meetings this season. It wouldn't be surprising to see them face off in the area title game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.