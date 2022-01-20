---
Class 7A
Austin: boys 14-7, girls 7-16; upcoming schedule: Friday at Florence; Tuesday at Bob Jones; vs. Florence on Jan. 28.
---
Class 6A
Decatur: boys 10-15, girls 7-15; upcoming schedule: vs. Cullman on Friday; at Muscle Shoals on Tuesday; girls at Ardmore on Jan. 28.
Hartselle: boys 15-10, girls 16-6; upcoming schedule: Friday at Springville; at Cullman on Tuesday; vs. Muscle Shoals on Jan. 28.
Athens: boys 5-15, girls 9-12; upcoming schedule: Friday at Muscle Shoals; Tuesday vs. Madison Academy; vs. Columbia on Jan. 28.
---
Class 5A
Brewer: boys 3-17, girls 7-15; upcoming schedule: girls play Priceville in Morgan County Tournament tonight at West Morgan; vs. Danville on Tuesday; at West Morgan on Jan. 28.
Lawrence County: boys 7-11, girls 8-7; upcoming schedule: Girls vs. East Lawrence tonight in the Lawrence County Tournament at Hatton; boys vs. Hatton on Friday in the Lawrence County Tournament at Hatton; Tuesday vs. Russellville; at Decatur Heritage Jan. 28.
East Limestone: boys 8-13, girls 11-9; upcoming schedule: girls vs. Tanner tonight in the Limestone County Tournament at Ardmore; boys vs. Tanner on Friday in the Limestone County Tournament at Ardmore; Tuesday at Columbia; vs. Priceville on Jan. 28.
Ardmore: boys 2-17, girls 7-14; upcoming schedule: Tuesday at Lee.
---
Class 4A
Priceville: boys 15-4, girls 14-4; upcoming schedule: girls play Brewer tonight in the Morgan County Tournament at West Morgan; boys play West Morgan on Friday in the Morgan County Tournament at West Morgan; Tuesday at West Morgan; Jan. 28 at East Limestone.
West Morgan: boys 13-7, girls 5-10; upcoming schedule: On Friday the girls play Falkville and the boys play Priceville in the Morgan County Tournament at West Morgan; Tuesday vs. Priceville; Jan. 28 vs. Brewer.
West Limestone: boys 6-15, girls 14-9; upcoming schedule: boys vs. Clements tonight in the Limestone County Tournament at Ardmore; Monday at Wilson; Jan. 27 vs. Clements.
---
Class 3A
Danville: boys 16-5, girls 6-12; upcoming schedule: boys vs. Falkville tonight in the Morgan County Tournament at West Morgan; Monday at Falkville; Tuesday at Brewer; Jan. 28 vs. Phil Campbell.
East Lawrence: boys 6-12, girls 4-20; upcoming schedule: Both girls and boys play in Lawrence County Tournament at Hatton. Girls play Lawrence County, and boys play R.A. Hubbard; Tuesday at Clements; Jan. 27 at Elkmont.
Clements: boys 14-8, girls 11-12; upcoming schedule: boys play West Limestone tonight in the Limestone County Tournament at Ardmore; girls play Elkmont on Friday in the Limestone County Tournament at Ardmore; vs. East Lawrence on Tuesday; at West Limestone on Jan. 27.
Elkmont: boys 13-9, girls 17-8: upcoming schedule: girls play Clements on Friday in the Limestone County Tournament; at East Lawrence on Jan. 27; vs. Wilson on Jan. 28.
---
Class 2A
Falkville: boys 16-8, girls 9-12; upcoming schedule: boys play Danville tonight in the Morgan County Tournament at West Morgan; girls play West Morgan on Friday in the Morgan County Tournament; vs. Danville on Monday; at Whitesburg Christian on Tuesday; vs. Hatton on Jan. 27.
Hatton: boys 6-11, girls 8-9; upcoming schedule: Friday girls play R.A. Hubbard and boys play Lawrence County in the Lawrence County Tournament at Hatton; Jan. 27 at Falkville.
Tanner: boys 9-9, girls 15-3; upcoming schedule: Tonight girls play East Limestone in the Limestone County Tournament at Ardmore; On Friday the boys play East Limestone in the Limestone County Tournament; Tuesday vs. Lexington; Jan. 27 at Tharptown.
---
Class 1A
Decatur Heritage: boys 11-5, girls 11-6; upcoming schedule: tonight vs. Lindsay Lane; Tuesday vs. Alabama School of Cyber Technology; Jan. 27 at Addison; Jan. 28 vs. Lawrence County.
R.A. Hubbard: boys 9-4, girls 11-2; upcoming schedule: boys play East Lawrence tonight in the Lawrence County Tournament at Hatton; girls play Hatton on Friday in the Lawrence County Tournament; Tuesday at Waterloo; Jan. 27 at Cherokee; Jan. 28 at Covenant Christian.
Athens Bible: boys 9-6, girls 8-11; upcoming schedule: Friday at Whitesburg Christian; vs. Lindsay Lane on Monday; at Woodville on Jan. 28; at Crossville on Jan. 29.
Lindsay Lane: boys 1-15; girls 5-9; upcoming schedule: tonight vs. Decatur Heritage; Monday at Athens Bible; vs. Whitesburg Christian on Jan. 28.
