ATHENS — Walker Brand turned in a dominating performance for Athens Bible School on Tuesday, pouring in a game-high 37 points as the Trojans picked up an 81-41 win over the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering in boys basketball.
Athens Bible School controlled the game from the tip, leading 22-9 after one quarter and 43-22 at the half.
Brayden Suggs (13) and Connor Abernathy (10) also scored in double figures for the Trojans, while Spencer Blake added 10 points.
Jamarion Willie had 27 points for the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering.
--
Danville boys 66, East Lawrence 38: Kohl Randolph scored a game-high 32 points as Danville rolled past East Lawrence in area play on Tuesday.
Witten Morgan had 12 points and five rebounds for the Hawks, while Landon Freeman added nine points.
Jeremiah Crayton led East Lawrence with 12 points. Peyton Kelly and Isaih Hubbard had 11 points each.
--
West Limestone boys 46, Elkmont 43: Colin Patterson led West Limestone with 20 points in a close win over a county foe on Tuesday.
Elkmont rallied to make the game close after trailing 36-25 after three quarters but could not close the gap.
Easton Smith added 15 points for West Limestone. Mykell Murray had 20 points for Elkmont, and Ryan Boyd scored seven.
--
Scottsboro boys 74, Brewer 50: Russell Mahan had 13 points for Brewer on Tuesday.
Mac Shadden scored nine for the Patriots and Tamerion Watkins had seven points.
Tyson Sexton had a game-high 14 points for Scottsboro. Parker Bell and Jameson Gray had 10 points each.
--
Athens Bible School girls 67, Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering 7: Senior Molly Chumbley set new career highs with 25 and 13 steals to lead Athens Bible School on Tuesday.
Kathie Lee had 13 points for the Trojans, while Addison Simmons finished with seven assists.
--
Danville girls 50, East Lawrence 31: Alyssa Brooks scored 11 points as Danville improved to 3-1 in area play with a win on Tuesday.
Olivia Vest had six points and 16 rebounds for the Hawks, who led 26-12 at halftime.
Makayla Austin led East Lawrence with 14 points.
