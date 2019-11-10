NEW MARKET – Kelton Petty scored 27 points for Austin on Saturday night as the Black Bears fell to Buckhorn, 80-77.
Austin trailed 43-34 at halftime and 65-56 after three quarters.
The Black Bears also got 17 points from Jackson Breedlove, 12 from Winston Lyle and 10 from Caleb Carter.
Austin’s next game is at Hartselle on Nov. 19.
Belgreen boys 84, Lindsay Lane 72: The visiting Lions got off to a bad start of the season Friday with the loss, but senior Tommy Murr picked up where he left off last year with 47 points. That performance moves the Lipscomb University commitment to second in the state in career scoring with 4,257 points.
Murr is 298 points behind Alabama’s all-time leading scorer Jeremy Monceaux, who played for Parkway Christian from 1998-2002 and is now the head coach at Clay-Chalkville.
Lindsay Lane plays its home opener Tuesday against Clements.
Athens girls 59, Danville 39: Kendra Smith led the Golden Eagles with 15 points. Kyndall Crutcher had 12, and Nariyah Timmons added 10. Emma Broadfoot hit six of eight 3-point field goal attempts to lead Danville with 22 points. Blayne Godfrey added eight.
Danville girls 60, Southside-Gadsden 25: Freshman Lauren Hames hit five of 10 3-point attempts to lead Danville with 15 points. Madison Cartee scored 12, and Godfrey added 11.
The Hawks play their home opener Tuesday against Elkmont.
