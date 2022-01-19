MADISON — Jalen Orr scored a team-high 18 points as Austin dropped a 74-60 area game on the road at James Clemens on Tuesday to earn a regular season split with the Jets.
The Black Bears topped James Clemens 70-64 in a home game last week.
Eddie Mitchell finished with 12 points for Austin, while Isaiah Fuller and Tyrese Roach added eight points each. James Clemens led 39-34 at the half.
Tyrik Walker had a game-high 19 points for James Clemens. Donovan Lewis, Jordan Frazier and Brandon Moore scored 10 points each.
Hartselle boys 80, Columbia 45: Luke Ward led five Hartselle players in double figures with a game-high 22 points on Tuesday.
Kiah Key scored 15 points for the Tigers, while Ryan Dunn added 12 points. Kohl Key and Dominic Simmons had 10 points each. Hartselle (15-10) led 45-26 at the half.
Keyshawn Watkins had 19 points for Columbia.
Hartselle girls 75, Columbia 27: Gracie Hill poured in a game-high 19 points in a big win for Hartselle on Tuesday.
Karleigh Shipley added 14 points for the Tigers (18-6), who led 43-16 at halftime. Masyn Marchbanks scored nine points.
Sierra Jackson led Columbia with nine points, while Khaleyah Jones and Morgan Pride added seven points each.
Lindsay Lane girls 44, Oakwood Adventist Academy 18: Lindsay Murr finished with 19 points and eight rebounds for Lindsay Lane on Tuesday.
Madison Carter had 10 points for the Lions, and Kaili Sterling and Briley Miller scored six points each.
James Clemens girls 49, Austin 22: Alexa Moore (12), Brooke McNeal (10) and Kirstie Gaston (10) each scored in double figures for James Clemens on Tuesday.
Nashaylyn Hampton led Austin with six points and Ariahna Harris scored five.
Limestone County Tournament
Clements girls 54, West Limestone 49: Taylor Farrar and Jenny Trent scored 13 points each on Tuesday as Clements advanced in the county tournament.
Clements will play Elkmont at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
Jadyn McElyea added 10 points for the Colts, who led 28-27 at halftime.
Carlie Belle Winter had a game-high 16 points for West Limestone and Faith Craig scored 12.
