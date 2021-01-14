MADISON — Area play got off to a rough start for the Austin boys on Wednesday.
The Black Bears (6-7) fell to James Clemens, 73-69, in their first game of Class 7A, Area 8 play.
The news was not all bad for Austin. The girls opened region play with a 46-41 win over James Clemens.
In the boys game, James Clemens led 37-34 at halftime, but Austin took a 53-47 lead into the fourth quarter.
Jalen Orr led five Black Bears double figures. The junior scored 15 points. Quincy Crittendon had 14, Tre Shackelford 13, Cameron Collins 12 and Eddie Mitchell 10. Shackelford also had seven rebounds and four steals. Mitchell had six rebounds.
--
Austin girls 46, James Clemens 41: Sophomore Jada Burks scored 14 points to lead the Black Bears, who led 25-17 at halftime. Seniors Tashanti Watkins and Hannah Cohn each had 10 points for Austin (9-8).
Austin is back in area play with a trip to Bob Jones on Friday. The Black Bears travel to Huntsville on Saturday for a non-area game.
--
West Morgan boys 67, Danville 52: Carson Muse and Dyllan Ward combined for 50 points to lead the Rebels (6-7) to the victory on Tuesday in the Class 4A, Area 15 contest. West Morgan led 34-31 at halftime.
Muse scored 28, including six 3-point baskets. Ward scored 22, including four 3s.
KJ Melson led Danville with 18, including three 3s. Kohl Randolph had 15 and Witton Morgan added 12.
West Morgan out-shot Danville from behind the 3-point line, 12-7.
--
Addison boys 72, Falkville 54: The Blue Devils fell to 1-5 in Class 2A, Area 13 play with the loss on Tuesday. Dawson Norwood led Falkville with 17 points.
--
Lauderdale County boys 55, Elkmont 42: Layton Smith and Ryan Boyd each scored 12 points to lead Elkmont in the Class 3A, Area 16 matchup played Tuesday. Lauderdale County led 30-25 at halftime.
--
Athens girls 57, Madison Academy 49: Caroline Bachus put together a double-double to lead the Golden Eagles to the area win Tuesday. The Wake Forest commit scored 25 points and pulled down 12 rebounds.
Jakenadi Powers added 10 points for Athens. Nahriyah Timmons passed out eight assists while scoring four points and producing four steals.
Athens (10-1) is ranked No. 4 in Class 6A. The Golden Eagles host No. 1 Hazel Green on Friday in an Area 16 showdown.
