Ebonie Williams and Jada Burks combined to score 29 points as Austin rolled past Cullman 55-37 in girls basketball on Tuesday.
The Black Bears dominated from the tip, outscoring Cullman 16-5 in the first quarter and 27-16 at halftime.
Williams led Austin (12-8) with 15 points, while Burks added 14.
Jaden Winfrey had a game-high 16 points for Cullman. Regan Quattlebaum and Hanna Hoffman each had nine points.
Hartselle girls 61, Fairview 44: Masyn Marchbanks poured in a game-high 21 points to lead Hartselle on Tuesday.
Hailey Holshouser and Lillyanna Cartee had 13 points each for the Tigers, who led 36-26 at the half.
Molly McKelvy had 17 points for Fairview.
Decatur Heritage girls 59, St. John Paul II 29: Elizabeth Wilson had 21 points, 18 rebounds and five blocks to lead Decatur Heritage on Tuesday.
Alex Jackson and Bri Tyson added 14 points each for the Eagles.
Jayden Watkins and Olivia Vandergriff each had 11 points for Guntersville.
Falkville girls 47, Danville 36: Savannah Fowler scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds as Falkville led wire-to-wire in a win over county foe Danville on Tuesday.
Sydnee Fitzgerald added 13 points for the Blue Devils (18-6) and Ellie Cate Hill scored seven.
Blayne Godfrey and Brityan Godfrey each had 10 points for Danville.
Lawrence County girls 80, Good Hope 67 (OT): Three players scored in double figures as Lawrence County picked up an overtime win on Tuesday.
Tied at 65 at the end of regulation, the Red Devils outscored Good Hope 15-12 in the extra period to secure the win.
Sadie Thompson led Lawrence County with 18 points and six assists. Jayden Orr had 11 points and 11 rebounds, while Taylor Williams added 10 points.
Tanner girls 57, Ardmore 38: Shauna Fletcher led three Tanner scorers in double figures with 19 points on Tuesday.
Amiya Redus had 11 points for the Rattlers and Aubrey Oliver scored 10.
Bryn Wallace had 14 points for Ardmore.
Lindsay Lane 45, Athens Bible School 39: Lindsey Murr flirted with a double-double, finishing with 26 points and eight rebounds for Lindsay Lane on Tuesday.
Cara Class and Kinsley McMasters each added six points for the Lions.
Cana Vining had 14 points to lead Athens Bible School.
Guntersville girls 41, Brewer 12: Hope West led Brewer with five points on Tuesday.
Cailee Couey added four points for the Patriots, who trailed 21-4 at the half.
Hartselle boys 72, Fairview 36: Hartselle outscored Fairview 24-6 in the first quarter to seize control of the game and cruise to a big win on Tuesday.
Brody Peebles had 22 points for Hartselle, while Luke Ward added 14 points. Kiah Key scored nine.
Owen Yarborough (11) and Preston Ryan (10) each scored in double figures for Fairview.
Muscle Shoals boys 45, Decatur 44: Kobe Johnson scored a game-high 13 points, but it was not enough as Decatur dropped a close area game at Muscle Shoals on Tuesday.
Malik Byrd had nine points for the Red Raiders and Charlie Taylor scored seven. Muscle Shoals led 15-13 after one quarter and 23-22 at halftime.
Seth Mosley led Muscle Shoals with 10 points.
Decatur (11-12, 1-3) plays at Cullman on Friday.
Guntersville boys 61, Brewer 43: Matt Kempson led Brewer with nine points.
Tamerion Watkins and Dawson Lindsey had seven points each for the Patriots.
East Lawrence boys 58, Oakwood Adventist 48: Peyton Davenport scored 19 points as East Lawrence picked up a win over Oakwood Adventist on Tuesday.
Coleman Garner had 12 points for the Eagles, while Peyton Kelly scored 10.
East Lawrence boys 86, Phil Campbell 70: Isiah Hubbard had 22 points to lead the Eagles on Monday.
Kelly and Davenport had 21 points each and Zack Terry scored 11.
Lawrence County boys 71, Good Hope 69: BenMichael Bennett and Garrett Lee each had 20 points as Lawrence County pulled out a close win on Tuesday.
Alandis Johnson added 14 points for the Red Devils, who trailed 36-33 at the half.
Tanner Malin had a game-high 23 points for Good Hope.
