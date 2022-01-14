HUNTSVILLE — Lauryn Birt and Fakhira Lyle led a balanced Austin offense as the Black Bears picked up a 58-49 win over Columbia in girls basketball on Friday.
Birt finished with a team-high 11 points for the Black Bears, while Lyle scored 10. Nine Austin players scored points, with Elyse Davis adding nine and Olivia Lyles scoring eight.
Austin (7-15) led 13-10 after one quarter and 28-27 at the half before outscoring Columbia 20-13 during the third quarter to take control of the game.
Khaleyah Jones-Odeh had a game-high 15 points for Columbia. Sierra Jackson, Bella Darji and Miara Knight each had nine points for the Eagles.
Danville girls 52, Vinemont 42: Elisabeth Hand turned in a monster double-double performance for Danville on Friday, finishing with 21 points and 15 rebounds in an area win.
Alyssa Brooks added 18 points for the Hawks, who improved to 4-1 in area play.
Whitney Quick (16) and Raylee Quick (14) scored in double figures for Vinemont.
Falkville girls 41, Hanceville 40: Ellie Cate Hill had 23 points, five steals and four rebounds to lead Falkville on Friday.
Elli Lorance added six points for the Blue Devils (9-12), who led 18-17 at halftime.
Victoria Stanley led Hanceville with 13 points.
Elkmont girls 55, Clements 31: Morgan Morris scored a team-high 13 points as Elkmont rolled past county foe Clements on Friday.
Ella Beddingfield had 10 points for the Red Devils (17-8), who led 34-16 at the half.
Taylor Farrar had 13 points for Clements, and Jayden McElyea and Shakarri Bailey added nine points each.
Elkmont begins play in the Limestone County Tournament on Friday against the winner of an opening round game between Clements and West Limestone.
West Limestone girls 54, West Morgan 38: Carlie Belle Winter poured in 29 points to lead West Limestone on Friday.
Faith Craig added nine points for the Wildcats (14-8), who led 30-19 at halftime.
Karly Terry had 10 points for West Morgan (5-9).
St. John Paul II girls 49, Priceville 42: Lauren Hames had 13 points and eight rebounds for Priceville on Friday.
Zoey Benson added eight points and 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs (14-3), and Gracin Prater had five points and seven rebounds.
Hope Harrell (24) and Ashlyn Plott (15) each scored in double figures for St. John Paul II.
Brooks girls 66, Lawrence County 58: Katherine McAdams scored a career-high 22 points on Senior Night to help Brooks beat Lawrence County on Friday.
Chloe Patterson (15) and Erin McDaniel (14) also reached double figures for Brooks (9-7).
Four Lawrence County players scored in double figures, led by Savannah Williams with 15 points. Josie Montgomery scored 14, Anna Clare Hutto added 12 and Taylor Williams had 10.
Lee-Huntsville girls 59, East Limestone 47: Mya Thatch, Tyjah Duncan and Molly Thompson each had nine points for East Limestone on Thursday.
Riley Carwile finished with seven points and five rebounds for the Indians.
Austin boys 84, Columbia 41: Eddie Mitchell led four Austin players in double figures with 20 points in a big win on Friday.
De’air Young and Jalen Orr each had 13 points for the Black Bears, and Cam Collins scored 11 points.
Austin led 32-23 at the half. Keyshawn Watkins had 15 points for Columbia.
Danville boys 47, Vinemont 44: Kohl Randolph had a big night for Danville on Friday, finishing with 29 points and 10 rebounds in a tight win over Vinemont.
JoJo Whisenant added 12 points and 5 rebounds for the Hawks, who rallied from a 28-22 halftime deficit to pick up the win.
Toby Hill had 19 points for Vinemont.
West Morgan boys 54, West Limestone 42: Dyllan Ward led West Morgan with 21 points in a win on Friday.
Jordan Johnson and Jalen Fletcher each had nine points for the Rebels, and Skyler Hutto scored eight.
Colin Patterson had 18 points for West Limestone, and East Smith scored 15.
Lauderdale County boys 65, Elkmont 50: Cody Ward had a game-high 13 points for Elkmont in a game played on Thursday.
Ryan Boyd added 10 points for the Red Devils, who trailed 29-28 at the half.
Brodie Llewellyn, Brody Covington and Miles Edwards each had 12 points for Lauderdale County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.