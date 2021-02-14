Ebonie Williams made her only basket count on Friday night, knocking down a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to propel Austin to a 33-30 win over James Clemens in the Class 7A, Area 8 championship game.
The game was a low-scoring affair throughout, with Austin leading 11-9 after one quarter and James Clemens leading 19-16 at halftime. The Jets led 26-22 after three quarters before Williams sealed the Austin comeback with the game-winner.
Tashanti Watkins led Austin with a game-high 13 points. Hannah Cohn added seven points.
Tamia Yancey had 11 points for James Clemens.
Austin (18-9) secured home-court advantage for the Class 7A Northwest Regional semifinals, while James Clemens will travel. Class 7A does not have a subregional round.
Guntersville boys 68, Brewer 46: Matt Kempson and Tamerion Watkins each had 10 points for Brewer in the Class 5A, Area 14 tournament.
Brody Perry led Guntersville with 22 points. Jack Harris scored 15 and Cooper Davidson scored 12.
Priceville girls 64, St. John Paul II 13: Priceville held St. John Paul II scoreless in the second quarter while building a 36-4 halftime lead in the 4A, Area 13 finals.
Jenna Walker had 14 points and four assists for Priceville (24-8), who will host a subregional game on Monday. Zoey Benson had 10 points and eight rebounds and Abigail Garrison scored nine.
Brooks boys 58, West Morgan 52 (OT): Carson Muse poured in a team-high 28 points for West Morgan in the Class 4A, Area 15 championship.
Colby Hutto added six points for the Rebels and Dyllan Ward scored five.
Kyler Murks led Brooks with 30 points.
Danville boys 68, East Lawrence 54: Dylan Parker scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Danville to the Class 3A, Area 15 championship.
KJ Melson had 23 points for the Hawks, while Kohl Randolph added 13.
Peyton Davenport (17), Peyton Kelly (13) and Isaih Hubbard (10) each scored in double figures for East Lawrence.
Decatur Heritage boys 68, Oakwood Adventist 41: Clay Smith knocked down nine 3-pointers as Decatur Heritage claimed its seventh straight area title with a big win on Saturday.
Smith finished with a game-high 27 points for the Eagles, who will host Woodville in sub-regional play.
Brayden Kyle had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles and Bryant Pitts scored 12 points.
Eleazer Williams had nine points for Oakwood.
R.A. Hubbard boys 55, Covenant Christian 46: Tyrus Johnson and Keyondrick Cobb combined for 36 points as Hubbard claimed the Class 1A, Area 16 tournament championship on Saturday.
Johnson had a game-high 22 points for Hubbard, while Cobb added 14 points.
Zeke Griffin led Covenant Christian with 20 points and Reed Trapp and Alex Glover added eight points each.
The Chiefs will host Phillips in sub-regional play on Tuesday.
In other local games on Friday, East Limestone defeated Mae Jemison 65-47 to claim the Class 5A, Area 16 girls title, and Lauderdale County beat Elkmont 65-49 to win the Class 3A, Area 16 boys tournament.
Austin splits doubleheader
The Black Bears opened the 2021 season with a doubleheader split on Saturday, defeating Marbury 10-3 before falling to Central-Phenix City 14-3.
Against Marbury, Jake Bailey doubled, singled and drove in a pair of runs. Logan Beasley and Giovanni Johnson had two hits and one RBI each and Garrett Ward had two hits and drew a pair of walks.
Jack Wilson pitched four innings to earn the win, allowing one earned run on three hits with eight strikeouts.
Beasley had a pair of doubles and one RBI in the finale against Central-Phenix City. Hunter Royer had a pair of singles and Bailey and Tucker Montgomery had one RBI each.
Tyler Haines had two hits and four RBIs for Central-Phenix City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.