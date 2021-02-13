Ebonie Williams made her only basket count on Friday night, knocking down a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to propel Austin to a 33-30 win over James Clemens in the Class 7A, Area 8 championship game.
The game was a low-scoring affair throughout, with Austin leading 11-9 after one quarter and James Clemens leading 19-16 at halftime. The Jets led 26-22 after three quarters before Williams sealed the Austin comeback with the game-winner.
Tashanti Watkins led Austin with a game-high 13 points. Hannah Cohn added seven points.
Tamia Yancey had 11 points for James Clemens.
Austin (18-9) secured home-court advantage for the Class 7A Northwest Regional semifinals, while James Clemens will travel. Class 7A does not have a subregional round.
--
Guntersville boys 68, Brewer 46: Matt Kempson and Tamerion Watkins each had 10 points for Brewer in the Class 5A, Area 14 tournament.
Brody Perry led Guntersville with 22 points. Jack Harris scored 15 and Cooper Davidson scored 12.
--
Priceville girls 64, St. John Paul II 13: Priceville held St. John Paul II scoreless in the second quarter while building a 36-4 halftime lead in the 4A, Area 13 finals.
Jenna Walker had 14 points and four assists for Priceville (24-8), who will host a subregional game on Monday. Zoey Benson had 10 points and eight rebounds and Abigail Garrison scored nine.
--
Brooks boys 58, West Morgan 52 (OT): Carson Muse poured in a team-high 28 points for West Morgan in the Class 4A, Area 15 championship.
Colby Hutto added six points for the Rebels and Dyllan Ward scored five.
Zach Ashley led Brooks with 30 points.
--
Danville boys 68, East Lawrence 54: Dylan Parker scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Danville to the Class 3A, Area 15 championship.
KJ Melson had 23 points for the Hawks, while Kohl Randolph added 13.
Peyton Davenport (17), Peyton Kelly (13) and Isaih Hubbard (10) each scored in double figures for East Lawrence.
In other local games, East Limestone defeated Mae Jemison 65-47 to claim the Class 5A, Area 16 girls title, and Lauderdale County beat Elkmont 65-49 to win the Class 3A, Area 16 boys tournament.
