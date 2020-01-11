SOMERVILLE — Conner Hall scored a game-high 22 points as Brewer picked up a 58-56 win over Decatur in boys basketball Friday.
Mann McLemore had 19 points for Brewer, while Kris Bramlett and Jake Lawrence added eight points each.
Decatur led 25-24 at halftime.
Malik Byrd led four Decatur players in double figures with 15 points.
Smith Coon and Mitchell Terry each scored 11 points, while Kobe Johnson added 10.
--
West Limestone boys 50, Brooks 44: River Helms and Camryn Williams each had a double-double in the win for West Limestone.
Helms finished with 12 points and 14 rebounds, while Williams added 12 points and 12 boards.
Knute Wood had a game-high 15 points for Brooks.
--
Lindsay Lane boys 87, Whitesburg Christian 68: Tommy Murr scored 32 of his game high 52 points in the first half for Lindsay Lane.
Murr scored 20 points in the first quarter as Lindsay Lane built a 52-29 halftime lead.
Charlie Morrison added 14 points for the Lions.
Isaiah Matthew led Whitesburg Christian with 22 points. Luke Barker scored 17, while Benjamin Cox and Eli Bishop added 11 points each.
--
Athens girls 51, Columbia 24: Kyndall Crutcher led Athens with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Caroline Bachus had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Eagles, while Nahriyah Timmons added eight assists. Kendra Smith had eight points.
--
Brewer girls 51, Decatur 24: Hope West scored a game-high 22 points for Brewer.
Jacie Andrews and Evaiah Burrows each had 10 points for the Patriots (13-8), who led 31-13 at halftime.
Whitley Chapman had 11 points for Decatur.
--
Falkville girls 55, Lynn 27: Makenzie Veal led Falkville with 11 points and eight rebounds.
Erika Johnson added 10 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Devils (14-5, 5-1), while Ellie Cate Hill and Sydnee Fitzgerald scored 11 points each.
Falkville led 37-12 at the half.
Ashley Aldridge had 10 points for Lynn.
--
Lindsay Lane girls 65, Whitesburg Christian 25: Madelyn Dixon poured in a game-high 27 points as Lindsay Lane topped Whitesburg Christian in area play.
Ava Whitmire and Lindsey Murr each had nine points for the Lions (9-11, 6-0).
--
Lawrence County boys 73, Russellville 59: The Red Devils picked up a big area win at home Friday. Lawrence County (17-3, 4-1) raced out to a 35-23 halftime lead.
The Red Devils had five players in double figures with Malik Strickland scoring 21, Tayi Strickland 15, John Humphries 14, Garrett Lee 13 and Ty Hutto 10.
--
Saint John Paul II boys 48, Danville 31: The visiting Hawks led 21-18 at halftime, but were outscored 30-10 in the second half. KJ Melson led Danville with 10 points. Kohn Randolph had eight.
The win puts Saint John Paul II (10-8, 4-1) in first place in Class 4A, Area 13 ahead of Danville (13-5, 3-2).
