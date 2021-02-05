Brewer rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit to pick up a 46-45 win over Decatur in girls basketball on Thursday.
Trailing 17-16 after one quarter, Brewer was held to just four points in the second quarter to go into the half trailing 28-20.
The Patriots trimmed Decatur’s lead to 36-32 after three quarters and outscored the Red Raiders 14-9 in the final period to squeeze out the victory.
Hope West led Brewer (5-18) with 19 points. Chloe Romine scored nine points.
Whitley Chapman had a game-high 23 points for Decatur and Alasia Taylor scored 10.
--
Hartselle girls 64, Florence 29: Masyn Marchbanks poured in a game-high 21 points as Hartselle picked up a win over Class 7A Florence on Thursday.
Lillyanna Cartee had 10 points for the Tigers, who led 31-19 at the half. Gracie Hill and Karleigh Shipley had nine points each.
Halle Koger and McKayla Liner each had eight points for Florence.
--
Priceville girls 56, Ardmore 29: Abigail Garrison led Priceville with 15 points in a big win on Thursday.
Jenna Walker had 10 points and 10 assists for the Bulldogs, while Zoey Benson added 12 points and three rebounds. Kylie Hendrix scored nine points.
Priceville (22-8) plays at home against Randolph on Tuesday.
--
Falkville girls 43, Corner 29: Sydnee Fitzgerald and Makenzie Veal combined to outscore Corner in a win on Thursday.
Fitzgerald finished with 17 points for the Blue Devils (21-8), while Veal added 15 points and eight rebounds.
Jessica Shuibert led Corner with 15 points.
--
Austin girls 39, Bob Jones 33: Hannah Cohn poured in a game-high 16 points in an area win for Austin on Tuesday.
Tashanti Watkins and Zamyra Goode each had nine points for the Black Bears (16-8, 6-0), who led 21-19 at halftime.
Janiyah Bone had 14 points for Bob Jones.
--
Decatur boys 61, Brewer 41: Kobe Johnson poured in a game-high 17 points for Decatur on Thursday.
Shawn Hullett had 15 points for the Red Raiders and Malik Byrd scored eight.
Russell Mayan led Brewer with nine points and Matt Kempson scored eight.
Decatur (14-14) plays at Huntsville today.
--
Florence boys 88, Hartselle 77: Brody Peebles scored a game-high 39 points as Hartselle dropped a game to Class 7A Florence on Thursday.
Ryan Dunn had 12 points for the Tigers, who trailed 37-36 at the half. Luke Ward scored seven points.
Jeffrey Watson led Florence with 26 points. Darian Joplin (19) and Malik Hawkins (10) also scored in double figures for the Falcons.
