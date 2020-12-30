Lillyanna Cartee scored 20 points as Hartselle defeated Lee-Huntsville 62-52 in the second round of the Decatur Orthopedic Clinic Classic on Tuesday.
The Tigers outscored Lee 15-7 in the second quarter to take a 29-22 lead into the half and maintained control over the final two quarters.
Masyn Marchbanks scored 17 points for Hartselle, while Hailey Holshouser added nine points.
Je'Nyiah Silas led all scorers with 22 points for Lee.
Hartselle (9-2) continues tournament play today against Fairview.
--
Ramsay girls 39, Austin 32: Hannah Cohn and Jada Burks each had 10 points for the Black Bears (6-7) on Tuesday.
Tashanti Watkins and Nashalyn Hampton each scored six to round out the scoring for Austin, which led 18-15 at halftime.
Makaya Lumpkin and Jaleigh Miller each had 10 points for Ramsay.
--
West Morgan Christmas Tournament
--
Danville boys 68, Gardendale 65: KJ Melson turned in a dominating performance for Danville on Tuesday, scoring 31 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in a win over Class 6A Gardendale at the West Morgan Christmas Tournament.
Kohl Randolph had 22 points and nine rebounds for the Hawks, while Aaron Alexander added 11 points.
Jason Moore led Gardendale with 25 points. Clayton Cunningham scored 20.
--
Lawrence County boys 54, Brewer 53: Conner Southern had 17 points to lead Lawrence County past Brewer in tournament play on Tuesday.
Ben Michael Bennett had 15 points for the Red Devils and Garrett Lee scored nine.
Russell Mahan and Matt Kempson had 12 points each for Brewer.
--
Good Hope boys 66, Danville 61: Melson had 27 points as Danville opened the tournament with a close loss on Monday.
Randolph had 13 points for Danville and Alexander scored eight.
--
West Morgan boys 62, Brewer 59: Carson Muse led all scorers with 22 points as the host Rebels opened their Christmas tournament with a win on Monday.
Dyllan Ward added 18 points for West Morgan, while Dylan Owens scored nine.
Charlie Humphrey had 11 points to lead Brewer.
--
Cullman girls 60, Falkville 32: Makenzie Veal had 10 points and 12 rebounds as Falkville fell to Class 6A Cullman in tournament play on Tuesday.
Ellie Cate Hill and Sydnee Fitzgerald added six points each for the Blue Devils (12-4).
Jaden Winfrey had a game-high 23 points for Cullman.
--
Keith Davis Memorial Tournament at Lauderdale County
--
Elkmont girls 48, Central-Florence 37: Emeril Hand had 13 points and 12 rebounds as Elkmont opened the day with a win.
Maggie Gant had 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Red Devils, while Meredith Christ added 10 points.
Elkmont led 26-19 at the half.
--
Elkmont girls 57, Wilson 54: The Red Devils closed out Tuesday with a win, playing back to back games because of COVID-related scheduling issues.
Hand led the way with 13 points and 11 rebounds for Elkmont. Thea Hamlin had 11 points and six assists and Gant finished with 11 points.
Elkmont (9-4) hosts Clements on Saturday.
--
Homewood Metro Tournament
--
Woodlawn boys 77, Hartselle 73: Brody Peebles poured in a game-high 40 points as Harstelle fell to Woodlawn at Homewood on Tuesday.
The game was close throughout, with Hartselle leading 16-12 after one quarter and 31-27 at the half before Woodlawn rallied in the second half.
Trent Wright added 14 points for the Tigers. Elijah Kellick scored eight.
Kelvon Townsend (27), Courtney Knight (22) and Ryan Wilson (10) all scored in double figures for Woodlawn.
--
BeElite Hoops Invitational
--
Ramsay boys 62, Decatur 50: Kobe Johnson and Charlie Taylor combined to score 30 points for Decatur on Tuesday at James Clemens.
Johnson led the Red Raiders with 18 points, while Taylor added 12. Malik Byrd and Ty Russell had eight points each.
Jalen Jones had 18 points to lead Ramsay.
Decatur plays Hale County today.
--
Regular season
--
Danville girls 40, Westminster Christian 33: Brityan Godfrey led Danville with 14 points and 12 rebounds.
Blayne Godfrey had 15 points for the Hawks and Elisabeth Hand finished with six points, 10 rebounds and five steals.
Brianna Tinsley had 14 points for Westminster Christian.
--
West Point boys 67, Priceville 46: Cole Lindeman, Chris Thomas and Dylan Fry each had nine points for Priceville on Tuesday.
Jake Langlois added eight points for the Bulldogs, who trailed 32-27 at halftime.
Kobe Bowers had a game-high 20 points for West Point. Will Cochran scored 15.
--
Hayden boys 76, Priceville 63: Lindeman had a game-high 22 points for Priceville in a game played on Monday.
Thomas had 10 points for the Bulldogs and Elijah Hopkins scored 8.
Nathan Morgan (17) and Owen Gooch (16) led Hayden in scoring.
--
St. John Paul II boys 55, Clements 51 (OT): St. John Paul outscored Clements 8-4 in the overtime period to earn the win.
Dylan Patrick led the Colts with 19 points. JT Farrar scored 17, while Deonte Crenshaw and Jame Putman added five points each.
