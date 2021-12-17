HARTSELLE — The Hartselle offense was firing on all cylinders on Friday, as the Tigers rolled past Columbia 103-62 in boys basketball.
Hartselle came out of the gate strong, outscoring Columbia 33-10 in the first quarter en route to a 53-30 halftime lead.
The Tigers knocked down 13 3-pointers, including seven in the first quarter.
Kohl Key led Hartselle with 21 points, including four 3-pointers. Dominic Simmons scored 17 points for the Tigers, while Luke Ward added 15.
Kiah Key (13), Treyce Oden (12) and Ryan Dunn (12) also scored in double figures for Hartselle.
Keyshawn Watkins poured in a game-high 32 points for Columbia. Kam Fowler scored 11 for the Eagles.
Elkmont boys 58, Colbert Heights 41: Braxton Clem led a balanced Elkmont offensive attack with 11 points as the Red Devils picked up a big area win on Friday.
Jack Thomas and Brandon Clem each had nine points for Elkmont, which led 35-23 at halftime. Jayce Teeples finished with seven points and nine rebounds.
East Lawrence boys 74, Phil Campbell 72: Jeremiah Crayton and K’lebb Hill each scored 16 points for East Lawrence on Friday.
Coleman Garner had 14 points and Isaih Hubbard added 11 for the Eagles.
Bryant Hyde had a game-high 18 points for Phil Campbell.
Hamilton boys 57, West Limestone 43: Colin Patterson scored 14 points for West Limestone on Friday.
Brooks Poff had nine points for the Wildcats, while Walker Wynn added eight.
Bryant Loving had a game-high 19 points in the win for Hamilton. Joseph Aycock scored 12.
Mae Jemison boys 59, Ardmore 48: Maddox Dorning had 19 points for Ardmore on Friday.
Justice Casteel added 12 points for the Tigers and Brody Dunn scored nine.
Frederick Derrick had a game-high 20 points for Mae Jemison.
Athens Bible School boys 44, Vinemont 37: Walker Brand and Luke Davis each had 16 points for Athens Bible School in a win on Thursday.
The Trojans led 20-19 at halftime.
Kix Johnson led Vinemont with 15 points.
Falkville boys 53, Addison 50: Avery Miller led Falkville with 17 points in a win on Thursday.
Camden Reid added nine points for the Blue Devils, who led 25-22 at the half.
Brayden Gilbreath had 12 points for Addison.
Addison girls 71, Falkville 61: Ellie Cate Hill finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and five steals for the Blue Devils on Thursday.
Ella Wallace had 14 points and five rebounds for Falkville, and Ellie Lorance added 11 points and seven rebounds.
