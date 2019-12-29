CULLMAN — KJ Melson poured in 28 points as Danville wrapped up an impressive week at the West Point Christmas Tournament with a 71-64 win over the host squad in the championship game Saturday.
Danville led 22-16 after one quarter and 41-35 at the half.
Wren Cole had 20 points, six assists and five rebounds for the Hawks, while Kohl Randolph finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds.
Will Cochran led West Point with a game-high 29 points. Aubrey Cleghorn scored 11, and Logan Shelby had 10.
Danville advanced to the championship with an 81-50 win over Hayden on Friday.
Melson scored 24 points for the Hawks and Cole added 18 points and five rebounds.
Grant Sparks had 11 points.
--
Hayden boys 77, Priceville 69: The Bulldogs wrapped up the tournament with a high-scoring loss.
Trey Summers led Priceville with 15 points.
Dylan Fry scored 14 and Chris Thomas had 13.
--
Corner boys 50, Brewer 43: Connor Hall had 17 points for Brewer.
Matt Kempson added 11 points for the Patriots, who trailed 24-20 at the half.
Gage Bandy and Skyler Trawick each had nine points for Corner.
--
Priceville boys 83, Falkville 70: Chris Thomas and Trey Summers combined to score 52 points for Priceville on Friday.
Thomas finished with a game-high 30 points for the Bulldogs, while Summers added 22. Seth Hood scored 13.
Avery Miller led Falkville with 24 points. Camden Reid and Dawson Norwood each had 12 points.
--
Brewer boys 65, Cold Springs 51: Three players scored in double figures for Brewer on Friday.
Jake Lawrence led the Patriots with 16 points, while Mann McLemore added 15. Connor Hall scored 13.
Brewer led 31-26 at halftime.
Brody Peppers had 15 points for Cold Springs, and Tanner Kilgo scored 12.
--
Corner boys 56, Priceville 50: Chris Thomas and Seth Hood combined to score 25 points for Priceville on Thursday.
Thomas led the Bulldogs with 13 points, while Hood added 12. Cole Lindeman scored six points.
Skyler Trawick had 13 points for Corner. Cameron McAllister scored 11, while Chandler Brakefield and Gage Bandy added 10 points each.
--
First State Bank Shootout
--
Decatur boys 63, Collinsville 58: Kobe Johnson scored 18 points as Decatur wrapped up play in Rainsville with a win Saturday.
The Red Raiders finished the tournament 2-1.
Malik Byrd had 17 points for Decatur, while Mitchell Terry and Smith Coon added seven points each.
--
Decatur boys 51, Clay-Chalkville 38: On Friday Decatur used a strong second-half defensive effort to pick up the win.
The win was a solid rebound for a squad that dropped a 77-55 decision to Arab on Thursday.
The Red Raiders led 34-25 at halftime and held Clay-Chalkville to 13 points in the second half.
Kobe Johnson scored a game-high 17 points for Decatur. Mitchell Terry had seven points for the Red Raiders, while Shawn Hullett and Malik Bird added six points each.
Isiah Daniel led Clay-Chalkville with 14 points.
--
Helen Keller Hospital Bracy Invitational
--
R.A. Hubbard boys 83, Lindsay Lane 72: Tyrus Johnson led four R.A. Hubbard players in double figures with 28 points as the Chiefs finished the tournament in third place Saturday.
Montoya Kellogg had 18 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for Hubbard, while Keyondric Cobb added 13 points.
Trenton Hampton had 10 points and seven assists.
Tommy Murr led all scorers with 60 points for Lindsay Lane.
--
Tanner boys 68, Russellville 61: JJ Jones led three players in double figures with 23 points as Tanner defeated Class 5A Russellville.
Dashaun McNabb had 16 points for the Rattlers, while Malik Atkins added 15 points.
Tanner led 37-26 at halftime.
Brooks Scott (26) and Chandler Dyas (22) led Russellville in scoring.
--
Covenant Christian boys 60, R.A. Hubbard 43: R.A. Hubbard had no answer for Covenant Christian’s Titus Griffin in falling Friday in the tournament semifinals.
Griffin finished with a game-high 25 points and knocked down seven 3-pointers.
Tyrus Johnson led Hubbard with 12 points. Keyondric Cobb had nine points.
--
Tanner boys 68, Haleyville 40: Malik Atkins poured in a game-high 21 points for Tanner on Friday.
JJ Jones added 14 points for the Rattlers, who led 31-13 at halftime.
Jon Tyler Gilbert and Rome Yarbrough each had 14 points for Haleyville.
--
Lindsay Lane boys 76, Belgreen 70: Tommy Murr and Charlie Morrison combined to score 65 points for Lindsay Lane on Thursday.
Murr had a game-high 44 points for the Lions, while Morrison added 21 points.
Will Bonner led Belgreen with 29 points, and Collin Bonner scored 22.
--
Metro Tournament at Homewood
--
Hartselle boys 55, Oak Mountain 52: Brody Peebles and Jackson Raley combined to score 36 points for Hartselle.
Peebles finished with a game-high 23 for the Tigers, while Raley added 13.
The game was tied 28-28 at halftime.
Wilder Evers (21), Zane Nelson (11) and Will Shaver (11) all scored in double figures for Oak Mountain.
--
Tanner Christmas Tournament
--
Falkville girls 45, New Hope 37: Falkville claimed the tournament championship with a win Saturday.
Mackenzie Veal led the Blue Devils with 13 points. Sydnee Fitzgerald and Erika Johnson scored 10 points each.
Brianna Roberson had 10 points for New Hope, which trailed 19-11 at halftime.
--
Tanner girls 72, West Morgan 39: Amiya Redus had 22 points for Tanner on Saturday.
Shauna Fletcher scored 17 points.
--
Falkville girls 42, Tanner 40: Sydney Fitzgerald had eight points and seven rebounds to lead Falkville on Friday.
Abby Speegle had nine points for the Blue Devils, while Erika Johnson added three points and 12 rebounds.
Keyera Jeanes scored a game-high 17 points for Tanner. Shauna Fletcher had eight.
--
Winston County Christmas Classic
--
East Lawrence girls 45, Clements 41: Alexandria Jackson scored 18 points as East Lawrence rallied from a halftime deficit to finish the tournament in third place.
Clements led 22-16 at the half.
Devora Izquierdo had 16 points for East Lawrence. Jenny Trent led Clements with 12 points.
--
Haleyville girls 54, Clements 34: Anslee Gordon scored a game-high 13 points for Clements on Friday.
Catie Aldridge led Haleyville with 11 points and Molly Gilbert scored 10.
--
BallN Prep Holiday Invitational
--
Anniston girls 57, Hartselle 25: Anniston controlled the game early Saturday and led 26-14 at the half.
Kaitlyn Hogan led Hartselle with six points.
Ariana Colley scored 20 for Anniston. Asia Barclay added 19.
--
Opelika girls 53, Hartselle 51: Opelika rallied from a three-point halftime deficit to pick up a win over Hartselle in Hoover on Friday.
Hartselle led 33-30 at the half, but scored just five points in the third quarter as Opelika rallied to take a 43-38 lead into the fourth quarter.
Masyn Marchbanks led four Hartselle scorers in double figures with 13 points.
Lillyanna Cartee had 11 points for the Tigers, while Carrington Hogan and Hailey Holshouser added 10 points each.
Kaitlyn Bryant had a game-high 18 points for Opelika. Amanda Hughley scored 13.
--
Keith Davis Memorial Christmas Tournament
--
Priceville girls 62, Midfield 35: Jenna Walker and Olivia Gann each scored 12 for Priceville on Friday.
Natalie Cartee had 11 points.
Ahnyia Foster had 14 points for Midfield.
--
Priceville girls 68, Lexington 43: Jenna Walker and Abigail Garrison each posted double-doubles as Priceville opened tournament play Thursday at Lauderdale County.
Walker finished with 16 points and 10 assists for the Bulldogs, while Garrison added 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Lannah Johnson scored nine points, and Zoey Benson scored eight.
Priceville scored 23 points in the second quarter for a 37-23 halftime lead.
Sydney James led Lexington with 10 points.
--
Lauderdale County girls 52, Priceville 36: Walker had a team-high 15 points as Priceville wrapped up the tournament’s opening day with a split.
Garrison had eight points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs, who trailed 28-13 at halftime.
Ruthie Smith poured in a game-high 27 points for Lauderdale County. Sydney Maner scored 14.
