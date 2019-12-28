RAINSVILLE — Decatur used a strong second-half defensive effort to pick up a 51-38 win over Clay-Chalkville on Friday at the First Southern Bank Shootout.
The win was a solid rebound for a squad that dropped a 77-55 decision to Arab on Thursday.
The Red Raiders led 34-25 at halftime and held Clay-Chalkville to 13 points in the second half.
“We played really well defensively,” Decatur coach Sam Brown said. “We played especially well in the second half.”
Kobe Johnson scored a game-high 17 points for Decatur. Mitchell Terry had seven points for the Red Raiders, while Shawn Hullett and Malik Bird added six points each.
Isiah Daniel led Clay-Chalkville with 14 points.
Decatur continues tournament play today against the winner of Elkmont-Collinsville.
West Point Christmas Tournament
Priceville boys 83, Falkville 70: Chris Thomas and Trey Summers combined to score 52 points for Priceville.
Thomas finished with a game-high 30 points for the Bulldogs, while Summers added 22. Seth Hood scored 13.
Avery Miller led Falkville with 24 points. Camden Reid and Dawson Norwood each had 12 points.
Brewer boys 65, Cold Springs 51: Three players scored in double figures for Brewer.
Jake Lawrence led the Patriots with 16 points, while Mann McLemore added 15. Connor Hall scored 13.
Brewer led 31-26 at halftime.
Brody Peppers had 15 points for Cold Springs, and Tanner Kilgo scored 12.
Helen Keller Hospital Bracy Invitational
Covenant Christian boys 60, R.A. Hubbard 43: R.A. Hubbard had no answer for Covenant Christian’s Titus Griffin in falling in the tournament semifinals.
Griffin finished with a game-high 25 points and knocked down seven 3-pointers.
Tyrus Johnson led Hubbard with 12 points. Keyondric Cobb had nine points.
Tanner boys 68, Haleyville 40: Malik Atkins poured in a game-high 21 points for Tanner.
JJ Jones added 14 points for the Rattlers, who led 31-13 at halftime.
Jon Tyler Gilbert and Rome Yarbrough each had 14 points for Haleyville.
Tanner Christmas Tournament
Falkville girls 42, Tanner 40: Sydney Fitzgerald had eight points and seven rebounds to lead Falkville.
Abby Speegle had nine points for the Blue Devils, while Erika Johnson added three points and 12 rebounds.
Keyera Jeanes scored a game-high 17 points for Tanner. Shauna Fletcher had eight.
Winston County Christmas Classic
Haleyville girls 54, Clements 34: Anslee Gordon scored a game-high 13 points for Clements.
Catie Aldridge led Haleyville with 11 points and Molly Gilbert scored 10.
Clements (8-10) plays East Lawrence today at 1 p.m.
BallN Prep Holiday Invitational
Opelika girls 53, Hartselle 51: Opelika rallied from a three-point halftime deficit to pick up a win over Hartselle in Hoover.
Hartselle led 33-30 at the half, but scored just five points in the third quarter as Opelika rallied to take a 43-38 lead into the fourth quarter.
Masyn Marchbanks led four Hartselle scorers in double figures with 13 points.
Lillyanna Cartee had 11 points for the Tigers, while Carrington Hogan and Hailey Holshouser added 10 points each.
Kaitlyn Bryant had a game-high 18 points for Opelika. Amanda Hughley scored 13.
Hartselle continues tournament play today against Duluth (Ga.) at 10 a.m.
Thursday’s late games
West Point Christmas Tournament
Corner boys 56, Priceville 50: Chris Thomas and Seth Hood combined to score 25 points for Priceville.
Thomas led the Bulldogs with 13 points, while Hood added 12. Cole Lindeman scored six points.
Skyler Trawick had 13 points for Corner. Cameron McAllister scored 11, while Chandler Brakefield and Gage Bandy added 10 points each.
Keith Davis Memorial Christmas Tournament
Priceville girls 68, Lexington 43: Jenna Walker and Abigail Garrison each posted double-doubles as Priceville opened tournament play at Lauderdale County.
Walker finished with 16 points and 10 assists for the Bulldogs, while Garrison added 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Lannah Johnson scored nine points, and Zoey Benson scored eight.
Priceville scored 23 points in the second quarter for a 37-23 halftime lead.
Sydney James led Lexington with 10 points.
Lauderdale County girls 52, Priceville 36: Walker had a team-high 15 points as Priceville wrapped up the tournament’s opening day with a split.
Garrison had eight points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs, who trailed 28-13 at halftime.
Ruthie Smith poured in a game-high 27 points for Lauderdale County. Sydney Maner scored 14.
Helen Keller Hospital Bracy Invitational
Lindsay Lane boys 76, Belgreen 70: Tommy Murr and Charlie Morrison combined to score 65 points for Lindsay Lane.
Murr had a game-high 44 points for the Lions, while Morrison added 21 points.
Will Bonner led Belgreen with 29 points, and Collin Bonner scored 22.
