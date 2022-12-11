TANNER — Jenny Mitchell and Amiah Jackson combined to score 28 points, matching Tanner’s entire offensive output, as Decatur rolled past the Rattlers 57-28 in girls basketball on Saturday.
Mitchell led the Red Raiders with 16 points, while Jackson finished with 12. Decatur led 10-9 after one quarter and 33-12 at the half.
Aubrey Oliver led Tanner with 16 points. Breona Bivens scored five.
Falkville girls 71, Whitesburg Christian 24: Ellie Cate Hill had 22 points, seven steals and six rebounds to lead Falkville on Saturday.
Liza Wallace had 11 points and six rebounds for the Blue Devils, who led 35-11 at the half. Abbey Grace Tomlin finished with 11 points, five rebounds and three steals.
Decatur Heritage girls 64, Athens Bible School 34: Genie McGhee turned in a triple-double effort for Decatur Heritage on Saturday, finishing with 14 points, 13 rebounds and 11 steals.
Katelyn Cooper scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Eagles, while Alex Jackson added 10 points and seven assists.
Elkmont girls 37, Ardmore 35: Thea Hamlin had 12 points for Elkmont on Saturday.
Tylee Thomas added nine points for the Red Devils, who outscored Ardmore 23-21 in the second half to earn the victory.
Lexi Mooney scored a game-high 14 points for Ardmore and Preslie Sanders scored 11.
Lawrence County girls 54, Decatur 36: Jenny Mitchell had 13 points for Decatur on Friday.
Carlee Mitchell, Asianae Morris and Alasia Taylor added five points each for the Red Raiders.
Danville girls 60, Phil Campbell 47: Maddie Sherrill had 19 points and five steals to lead Danville on Friday.
Elisabeth Hand added 11 points and five rebounds for the Hawks, who led 27-23 at halftime.
Brewer girls 47, Russellville 43: Lilly Yancey scored a team-high 11 points as Brewer rallied from a halftime deficit to pick up a win on Friday.
Cierra Marquez added 10 points for the Patriots (3-7), who trailed 23-20 at the half. Madisyn Freeman scored eight points.
Ella Copeland and Jacey Moore had 15 points each for Russellville.
Decatur Heritage boys 80, Athens Bible School 63: Brady Wilson led Decatur Heritage (8-3) with 15 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in a win on Saturday.
Bo Mitchell had 23 points, including five 3-pointers, and six steams and Nash Thomas finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Jordan Davis (12) and Bo Solley (10) also scored in double figures for the Eagles, who led 38-28 at halftime.
Brayden Suggs led three Athens Bible players in double figures with 20 points. Walker Brand had 16 for the Trojans and Luke Davis scored 13.
Whitesburg Christian boys 68, Falkville 36: Isaiah Warnick (13) and Dawson Fowler (10) each scored in double figures for Falkville on Saturday.
Isaiah Matthews led Whitesburg Christian with a game-high 21 points. Kaden Ragland scored 14 points and Luke Holbrook added 11.
Russellville boys 60, Brewer 41: Jackson Dunn led three Brewer players in double figures with 12 points on Friday.
Mac Shadden and Austyn Holmes had 10 points each for the Patriots, who trailed 28-18 at halftime.
KJ Murray had 12 points to lead Russellville and Amir Williams scored 11.
West Limestone girls 58, Randolph 39: Carlie Belle Winter scored a game-high 18 points as West Limestone picked up a win over Randolph on Friday.
Kamey Kennemer added 12 points for the Wildcats (7-4), who led 28-19 at the half. Edie Tyler and Raelee Campbell had nine points each.
Joanna Vega had 11 points for Randolph.
Falkville girls 65, West End 27: Ellie Cate Hill had 25 points and six steals as Falkville opened area play with a big win on Friday.
Abbey Grace Tomlin added 17 points for Falkville (6-4, 1-0), which led 36-10 at halftime.
Hatton boys 73, Tharptown 56: Kahne Little led three Hatton scorers in double figures with a game-high 22 points on Friday.
Tasean Love and Braden Stafford had 10 points each for the Hornets (7-0), while Cooper Oliver scored 10.
Dawson Higgons (15), Malachi Minor (12) and Dylan Valdez (11) each scored in double figures for Tharptown.
West Limestone boys 49, Randolph 37: Haven Helms scored a game-high 20 points for West Limestone on Friday.
Colin Patterson added 19 points for the Wildcats, who led 28-16 at halftime.
Andrew Hunter led Randolph with 15 points.
Danville boys 56, Phil Campbell 49: Ben Ellenburg poured in 19 points to lead Danville on Friday.
Gage Taylor had 16 points for the Hawks, while Aiden Holladay added 12 points.
Canaan Clay led Phil Campbell with 19 points.
Falkville boys 58, West End 53: Dawson Fowler scored 16 points as Falkville picked up a win on Friday.
Caden Burnett and Isaiah Warnick had 10 points each for the Blue Devils, who led 32-29 at the half.
