FALKVILLE — Four players reached double figures in scoring as Decatur Heritage rolled past Falkville 89-28 in a Class 1A area game Friday.
GianCarlo Valdez poured in a game-high 22 points for the Eagles, while Jordan Burks added 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Clay Smith scored 15 points and Jackson Kyle had 11 points and four assists. Brayden Kyle had eight points and four rebounds.
Top-ranked Decatur Heritage proved to be too much for Falkville early, building a 30-8 lead after one quarter and extending it to 60-15 at halftime.
Dawson Norwood led Falkville with 17 points.
Decatur Heritage (6-2, 3-0) plays Huntsville in the Pepsi Classic at Athens on Thursday.
Danville boys 67, St. John Paul II 56: KJ Melson scored a game-high 27 points for Danville.
Wren Cole had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Hawks, who led 32-24 at halftime. Kohl Randolph had 10 points.
R.A. Hubbard boys 52, Whitesburg Christian 28: Trent Hampton had 11 points to lead Hubbard.
Domiryck Stewart had 10 assists for the Chiefs, while Trey Kellogg had 10 rebounds.
Decatur Heritage girls 59, Falkville 50 (OT): Katie Jones scored 34 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Decatur Heritage picked up an overtime area win on Friday.
Falkville led 20-18 at halftime, but Decatur Heritage rallied to tie the game at 48-48 after four quarters.
Ellie Metzgar had eight points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles, while Kennedy Kyle added eight points.
Makenzie Veal led Falkville (6-5, 2-1) with 18 points and nine rebounds. Sydnee Fitzgerald and Abby Speegle each scored nine points.
Decatur Heritage (8-3, 3-0) hosts Cold Springs today.
Priceville girls 50, Decatur 26: Jenna Walker continued to add to her impressive high school resume, surpassing the 600 career assists mark in a big win over Class 6A Decatur.
Walker finished with eight points and eight assists and now has 602 assists for her career, good for 17th in the AHSAA record book.
Zoey Benson led Priceville with 11 points and 10 rebounds, while Olivia Gann and Abigail Garrison added six points each.
Whitley Chapman scored 11 points for Decatur
Priceville (7-4) hosts West Limestone on Monday.
Lindsay Lane girls 58, Athens Bible School 27: Madelyn Dizon had 25 points and eight steals as Lindsay Lane remained unbeaten in area play.
Lindsey Murr had 11 points and nine rebounds for Lindsay Lane (6-5, 4-0), while Audra Putman added 11 points and eight rebounds.
Molly Chumbley and Amberlee Ellis each had 11 points for Athens Bible School.
Clements girls 48, Westminster Christian 30: Anslee Gordon had 15 points in the win for Clements.
Janiah Anderson added 11 points for the Colts, who led 25-13 at halftime.
Ashley Plott scored a game-high 16 points for Westminster Christian.
Clements (5-8, 1-1) plays Lindsay Lane on Monday.
