Brayden Kyle's game-high 23 points sparked Decatur Heritage past Oakwood 79-44 to clinch the Eagles' sixth straight area title.
The Eagles finished 6-0 in Class 1A, Area 15.
Kyle's totals included 12 rebounds, five steals and three blocks. Sean Zerkle pulled down 13 boards along with seven points, two assists and three steals. Clay Smith contributed 17 points and eight assists, while Bryant Pitts scored 14 points.
Mahari Andrews led Oakwood with 13 points.
DHCA led 36-27 at halftime en route to the victory.
The Eagles will next play Monday at Hatton.
--
Decatur Heritage girls 47, Westminster 26: Brantleigh Williams and Ellie Metzgar each recorded double-doubles to lead the Eagles to the win on Thursday.
Williams finished with 10 points, 12 rebounds, a steal and a block. Metzgar added 11 points, 10 boards, three steals and an assist, while Alex Jackson chipped in with four points, five steals and five assists.
--
Brewer boys 53, Danville 38: Russell Mahan scored 24 points to lead the Patriots to the win on Tuesday. He hit five 3-point field goals. KJ Melson led Danville with 17, including four 3s. Kohl Randolph scored 10.
--
Athens Bible girls 40, Waterloo 29: Molly Chumbley and Cana Vining each had 13 in the Trojans’ win Tuesday. Athens Bible (10-8) travels to Woodville today and Cedar Bluff on Saturday.
--
Madison Academy girls 56, Athens 29: Jakenadi Powers led Athens with nine points. This game featured two of the top 10 teams in Class 6A. Athens is No. 5 and Madison Academy is No. 10.
