Decatur Heritage used dominant defense and a balanced offense in picking up a 71-16 win over area foe Meek in boys basketball Thursday.
Decatur Heritage, the top-ranked team in Class 1A, controlled the game early, leading 24-1 after one quarter and 44-3 at halftime.
GianCarlo Valdez led the way for Decatur Heritage, finishing with 17 points, four rebounds and four assists. Jordan Burks had 16 points and five rebounds for the Eagles and Clay Smith had 10 points.
Bryant Pitts added nine points, while Brayden Kyle had four points, five rebounds and six assists.
Decatur Heritage (5-2, 2-0) plays at Falkville today.
--
Priceville girls 62, Ardmore 42: Zoey Benson scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Priceville.
Brianna Marquette had 12 points for the Bulldogs, while Olivia Gann added 10 points. Jenna Walker finished with five points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Madelyn Hodges led Ardmore with nine points. Savannah Moore and Chesney Widner scored eight points each.
Priceville (6-4) plays at Decatur tonight.
--
East Lawrence girls 53, Colbert County 36: Alexandria Jackson had 21 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals for East Lawrence.
Kaitlin Dutton had eight points and 12 rebounds for the Eagles, who led 31-23 at halftime.
Destini Pillar led Colbert County with 14 points. Ashley Fuller scored 12.
--
Decatur Heritage girls 55, Meek 37: Katie Jones scored a game-high 36 points as Decatur Heritage remained unbeaten in area play with a big win.
Jones also had six rebounds, five assists and four steals for the Eagles, while Elizabeth Wilson added six points and eight rebounds.
Savannah Smith and Abby Phillips each had 10 points for Meek.
Decatur Heritage (7-3, 2-0) plays at Falkville today.
--
Tanner girls 57, Sheffield 12: Aubrey Oliver scored 10 points as Tanner dominated Sheffield in area play.
