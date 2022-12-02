HUNTSVILLE — Bri Tyson poured in 20 points as Decatur Heritage picked up a 73-42 road win over Randolph in girls basketball on Friday.
Katelyn Cooper had 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Eagles, while Genie McGhee added 13 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Sheryl Garner had 10 points.
Hartselle girls 52, Springville 39: Gracie Hill scored 22 points to lead Hartselle on Friday.
Hannah Burks and Mary Itsede had eight points each for Hartselle, which led 29-12 at halftime.
Farrah Hawkins had 25 points for Springville.
West Morgan girls 55, Brooks 23: Freshman Chasity Rikard led West Morgan (5-1) with 15 points on Friday.
East Lawrence girls 61, Lindsay Lane 32: Teryhn Taylor led three East Lawrence players in double figures with 14 points on Friday.
Jordyn Beck had 13 points for the Eagles, who led 26-12 at halftime. Madison Campbell scored 10.
Lindsey Murr had 22 points for Lindsay Lane.
Cullman girls 66, Priceville 65: Leslie Hames had a team-high 22 points for Priceville against Class 6A Cullman on Friday.
Lauren Hames had 15 points for the Bulldogs, while Abby Langlois added seven points and 10 rebounds.
Ava McSwain had a game-high 28 points for Cullman. Ally Sharpe (15) and Morgan Grimmett (11) also scored in double figures for the Bearcats.
Addison girls 64, Falkville 59 (2OT): Ellie Cate Hill had 24 points, 10 rebounds and four steals as Falkville (5-4) came up short in two overtimes on Friday.
Ella Wallace had 11 points for the Blue Devils, while Liza Wallace added eight points and 10 rebounds.
Hadley Butler scored a game-high 32 points for Addison. Gracie Manley had 27 points.
West Morgan girls 54, Westminster Christian 31: Ansley Terry had 12 points and eight rebounds in a win for West Morgan on Thursday.
Brandy Hernandez added nine points for the Rebels and Shaylee Terry and Karly Terry had eight points each.
East Lawrence boys 54, Lindsay Lane 48: K’Lebb Hill had 12 points to lead east Lawrence on Friday.
Cayne McClure added 11 points for the Eagles, who led 30-26 at the half.
Ben Frasier had 16 points for Lindsay Lane.
West Limestone boys 44, Lauderdale County 28: Colin Patterson and Haven Helms put in double-double efforts in the win for West Limestone on Friday.
Patterson finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats, while Helms added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Weston Owens led the Wildcats with 14 points.
Hatton boys 54, Central-Florence 50: Kahne Little led Hatton with 16 points on Friday.
LaMarcus Almon had nine points for the Hornets and Kyle Hampton scored eight.
Athens boys 70, Oakwood Adventist Academy 43: Landon Townsend had 20 points, knocking down six 3-pointers, and 14 rebounds to lead Athens (5-0) on Thursday.
Andrew Boggs went 6-of-9 from 3-point range to finish with 18 points for the Golden Eagles, while Armond Irving added 12 points. Athens combined to hit 15-of-27 3-point attempts for the game.
Decatur Heritage boys 87, Addison 71: Jordan Davis scored 25 points for Decatur Heritage (7-1) on Thursday.
Bo Mitchell hit five 3-pointers, finishing with 15 points, while Brady Wilson added 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Brady Gilbreath poured in a game-high 31 points for Addison.
