Alaina Taylor’s numbers may not have filled the stat book during Athens’ 43-38 win over Rogers in the Pepsi Classic at Austin on Thursday, but she was arguably Athens' top performer against the defending Class 4A Pirates.
Taylor held Rogers’ Madie Krieger to zero points during the game, stifling a key piece of the Rogers offense as Krieger entered the game averaging nearly 20 points per contest.
The game was tight throughout, with Athens leading 12-10 after one quarter and 24-19 at halftime. The game was tied 32-32 after three quarters.
Caroline Bachus led Athens with 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Jordyn Bailey had 12 points while Kyndall Crutcher added eight points.
Nahyriah Timmons had eight assists, and Taylor had four points.
Brooke Jones had 12 points for Rogers. Gloria Pounders scored 10 points.
Athens continues tournament play today against Central-Florence at 6 p.m.
--
Regular season
--
Hartselle girls 55, West Point 49: Lillyanna Carter poured in 20 points to lead Hartselle.
Masyn Marchbanks had 16 points for the Tigers, while Carrington Hogan added nine points.
Miriam Oldacre scored a game-high 21 points for West Point.
Hartselle plays at Priceville today.
--
Clements girls 63, Lindsay Lane 60 (OT): Clements overcame an early deficit to force overtime and pick up a win.
Lindsay Lane led 15-4 three minutes into the first quarter before Clements closed the quarter out with an 11-0 run to tie the game. Clements led 32-23 at halftime, and the teams played back and forth until Clements tied the game with 10 seconds left in regulation.
Allie Ruth Black led Clements with 14 points. Jenny Trent (12), Anslee Gordon (11) and Janiah Anderson (10) also scored in double figures for the Colts.
Madelyn Dizon had a game-high 29 points for Lindsay Lane. Audra Putman scored 16.
Clements plays at Elkmont today.
--
Brewer girls 44, Arab 31: Hope West and Evaiah Burrows combined to score 27 points for Brewer.
West finished with a game-high 14 points, while Burrows added 13. Brewer (10-6) led 21-12 at halftime.
Aaliyah Hardin had eight points for Arab.
--
Hartselle boys 77, West Point 55: Three players scored in double figures as Hartselle picked up a big win over West Point.
Brody Peebles had a game-high 24 points for the Tigers, while Kiah Key and Luke Ward added 12 points each.
Tad Sivley had nine points for Hartselle, and the Tigers led 39-16 at halftime.
Tyler White led West Point with 17 points. Kobe Bowers scored 16.
--
Tanner boys 52, Ardmore 50 (OT): Tanner outscored Ardmore 9-7 in overtime to earn the win.
Malik Atkins had 15 points to lead the Rattlers. JJ Jones scored 14.
Colton Hardiman led all scorers with 19 points for Ardmore.
--
R.A. Hubbard boys 79, Oakwood 55: Hubbard got double-double efforts from three players in the win.
Tyrus Johnson had 26 points and 12 rebounds for the Chiefs, while Domiryck Steward added 12 points and 14 assists. Montoya Kellogg had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Tre Kellogg scored 13 points.
Hubbard led 46-21 at the half.
