CADDO — Peyton Kelly knocked down seven 3-pointers, finishing with a team-high 23 points, as East Lawrence picked up a 75-54 win over Vinemont in boys basketball on Tuesday.
East Lawrence used a big second half to secure the win, outscoring Vinemont 40-19 over the final 16 minutes after the game was tied 35-35 at the half.
Isiah Hubbard (18), David Izquierdo (11) and Jeremiah Crayton (10) also scored in double figures for East Lawrence.
Colby Miller led Vinemont with 23 points and Issac Moody scored 10.
Muscle Shoals boys 61, Hartselle 58: Muscle Shoals knocked down a 3-pointer at the final buzzer to get a win on Tuesday.
Kiah Key scored 20 points for Hartselle, while Ryan Dunn added 14.
Noah Williams had a game-high 22 points for Muscle Shoals and Luke Mosley scored 10.
Lauderdale County boys 63, Clements 54: Jame Putman (23) and Dylan Patrick (19) each scored in double figures for Clements on Tuesday.
Miles Edwards had 21 points to lead Lauderdale County, which led 29-23 at halftime. Brodey Lentz (15) and Eric Fuqua (11) also scored in double figures for Lauderdale County.
Oakwood Adventist Academy boys 56, Decatur Heritage 28: Bo Solley led Decatur Heritage with nine points in an area loss on Tuesday.
Brayden Kyle had eight points, five assists and four rebounds for the Eagles, who trailed 33-16 at halftime.
Tysean Allen had a game-high 15 points for Oakwood Adventist and Jayden Nesbit scored 14.
Decatur Heritage (9-5, 2-1) hosts Oakwood Adventist on Thursday.
Cullman boys 72, Decatur 46: Isaiah Slaughter had 17 points for Decatur on Tuesday.
Jayden Brown scored 14 for the Red Raiders and Chandler Brown scored six.
Garrison Sharpe led four Cullman players in double figures with 18 points. Tucker Gambrill (14), Tucker Apel (13) and Tucker Cagle (12) also reached double figures for the Bearcats.
Hartselle girls 54, Muscle Shoals 34: Masyn Marchbanks poured in a game-high 31 points to lead Hartselle on Tuesday.
Gracie Hill and Alyssa McMinemon each had seven points for the Tigers, who led 30-17 at the half.
Tamora Brown had nine points for Muscle Shoals and Aniya Hill scored seven.
Priceville girls 66, Westminster Christian 18: Leslie Hames led Priceville with a game-high 21 points on Tuesday.
Regan Watkins had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs and Zoey Benson scored eight points.
Saryah Martin had a team-high 12 points for Westminster Christian.
Priceville (14-3) plays at St. John Paul II on Friday.
East Limestone girls 49, Ardmore 26: Taylor Farrar turned in a double-double performance for East Limestone on Tuesday, finishing with 13 points and 10 rebounds in an area win for the Indians.
Riley Carwile had 10 points for East Limestone (11-7, 5-1), while Tyjah Duncan added nine points and four steals. Taylor Thatch scored eight points.
Elkmont girls 56, Colbert Heights 16: Thea Hamlin scored a team-high 15 points to lead Elkmont past Colbert Heights on Tuesday.
Meredith Christ added 12 points for the Red Devils, who led 21-11 at halftime.
Elkmont (16-7) hosts Lauderdale County on Thursday.
Decatur Heritage girls 49, Oakwood Adventist Academy 25: Brantleigh Williams scored 10 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for Decatur Heritage on Tuesday.
Decatur Heritage dominated from the tip, leading 19-4 after one quarter and 35-4 at the half.
Bri Tyson had a team-high 13 points, while Genie McGhee and Ellie Metzgar added six points each.
West Limestone girls 50, Brooks 45: Carlie Belle Winter was dominant for West Limestone on Tuesday, pouring in a game-high 29 points in a close win.
Kame Kennemer added 10 points for the Wildcats (13-8), who rallied from a 28-17 halftime deficit to secure the win.
Baylee Darby and Ellie Patrick each had 10 points for Brooks (8-5).
R.A. Hubbard girls 53, Shoals Christian 36: Katelyn Cooper and Eva Armstead combined for 36 points for R.A. Hubbard on Tuesday, matching Shoals Christian’s offensive output in a big win.
Cooper finished with 21 points to lead the Chiefs, while Armstead scored 15. Armani Thomas added eight points.
Sarah Davis had 15 points for Shoals Christian.
Tanner girls 59, Hatton 52: Keyera Jeanes, Aubrey Oliver and Shauna Fletcher combined to score all of Tanner’s points in close win on Tuesday.
Jeanes led the Rattlers with a game-high 30 points. Oliver scored 15 and Fletcher added 14 for Tanner (14-3), which trailed 24-22 at the half.
Dagen Brown led Hatton with 14 points.
Lindsay Lane girls 49, Athens Bible School 32: Lindsey Murr scored a game-high 22 points in an area win for Lindsay Lane on Tuesday.
Kaili Sterling had 12 points for the Lions. Molly Chumbley (16) and Brooke Blakely (10) scored in double figures for Athens Bible School.
Athens Bible School continues area play Saturday against Oakwood Adventist Academy.
West Point girls 55, Lawrence County 50 (OT): Savannah Williams scored a team-high 19 points as the Red Devils dropped a tight area game in overtime on Tuesday.
Anna Clare Hutto finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Red Devils, while Taylor Williams added seven points.
Addison girls 60, Falkville 55: Ellie Cate Hill had 17 points and six rebounds for Falkville on Tuesday.
Elli Lorance had 12 points and six rebounds for the Blue Devils (8-12) and Ella Wallace scored nine points.
Molly Gilbreath (18), Bracie Rodgers (13), AG Luker (12) and Gracie Manley (10) all scored in double figures for Addison.
Lauderdale County girls 56, Clements 24: Taylor Farrar had 16 points for Clements on Tuesday.
Ruthie Smith had a game-high 18 points for Lauderdale County and Leah Childress scored 12.
Vinemont girls 66, East Lawrence 52: Hannah Hill had a big double-double for East Lawrence, finishing with 22 points and 10 rebounds to go along with five steals and four assists.
Jazzlyn Stevenson added nine points and 13 rebounds for the Eagles. Maggie Burks scored a game-high 24 points for Vinemont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.