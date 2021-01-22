CAPSHAW — Thea Hamlin and Maggie Gant combined to score 34 points as Elkmont defeated Clements 59-48 in the opening round of the Limestone County Tournament on Thursday.
Due to capacity issues related to COVID-19 protocols, the tournament has been split between locations this year, with the girls playing at East Limestone and the boys playing at Ardmore.
The game was tight early, with Elkmont leading 19-17 after one quarter before Clements rallied to tie the game at 31 at the half.
Elkmont carried a 43-42 lead into the final quarter and held Clements to just six fourth-quarter points to pull out the win.
Hamlin and Gant each had 17 points for the Red Devils.
Jenny Trent scored a game-high 19 points for Clements and Taylor Farrar added 12.
Elkmont will play Tanner in the first semifinal today at 5 p.m.
--
West Limestone girls 55, Ardmore 45: West Limestone advanced to today’s semifinals with a tough win over Ardmore.
Bryn Wallace (12) and Carlie Wise (11) each scored in double figures for Ardmore.
The Wildcats will play East Limestone today in the second semifinal.
--
Ardmore boys 47, Tanner 34: Maddox Dorning had a game-high 19 points to lead Ardmore to an opening-round win.
Luke Hardiman had 10 points for the Tigers, while Trevor Keenum scored 16 for Tanner.
Ardmore will play East Limestone today at 5 p.m.
--
West Limestone 46, Clements 30: River Helms gave a double-double effort to propel West Limestone into the semifinals, scoring 14 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.
JT Farrar led Clements with 14 points.
West Limestone will play Elkmont today following the conclusion of the Ardmore-East Limestone game.
--
Priceville girls 57, West Morgan 19: Priceville controlled the game from the tip, leading 18-8 after one quarter and 40-12 at halftime in a big win on Thursday.
Jenna walker had 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals for the Bulldogs (17-7), while Natalie Cartee added 10 points and five rebounds. Ashlyn Johnson scored nine points.
Priceville plays at Boaz today.
--
Decatur Heritage girls 52, Lindsay Lane 46 (OT): Alex Jackson finished with 16 points and seven rebounds and Elizabeth Wilson had a double-double as Decatur Heritage picked up an overtime win on Thursday.
Wilson had 10 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks for the Eagles and Brantleigh Williams had eight points and 19 rebounds.
The game was tied 24-24 at the half.
--
New Hope girls 65, Falkville 34: Makenzie Veal had a monster double-double for Falkville on Thursday, finishing with 23 points and 12 rebounds.
Sydnee Fitzgerald added eight points for Falkville (18-7). Kat Shiner led New Hope with 14 points.
--
West Morgan boys 52, Priceville 41: Dylan Owens and Dyllan Ward each had 11 points as West Morgan picked up a win over county foe Priceville on Thursday.
Carson Muse added 10 points for the Rebels, who led 19-13 at halftime.
Chris Thomas had a game-high 19 points for Falkville. Cole Lindeman scored 12.
--
Decatur Heritage boys 78, Lindsay Lane 55: Brayden Kyle was dominant in an area win on Thursday, finishing with 27 points and 17 rebounds for Decatur Heritage.
Bo Solley had 19 points for the Eagles, while Clay Smith added 11 points and five rebounds. Sean Zerkle finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Ben Frazier had 14 points to lead Lindsay Lane.
Decatur Heritage plays at Lindsay Lane on Saturday.
--
New Hope boys 74, Falkville 70: Avery Miller and Dawson Norwood combined to hit eight 3-pointers in a close loss for Falkville on Thursday.
Miller and Norwood each hit four 3-pointers, finishing with 17 points each for the Blue Devils.
Wyatt Tomlin had 13 points and five rebounds and Camden Reid had 12 points, six rebounds and five steals.
--
Elkmont boys 73, Rogers 46: Mykell Murrah led four Elkmont players in double figures with 18 points in a win on Tuesday.
Hunter Broadway had 14 points for the Red Devils, who led 40-19 at halftime. Layton Smith and Rowe Allen finished with 11 points each.
--
Danville boys 53, Falkville 40: Kohl Randolph scored a game-high 19 points for Danville in a Tuesday win.
KJ Melson had 15 points and five rebounds for the Hawks and Dylan Parker scored nine points.
Dawson Norwood led Falkville with 18 points.
