FALKVILLE — Sydnee Fitzgerald finished with 27 points, six rebounds and five steals in a 68-36 win for Falkville over Lindsay Lane on Thursday.
Makenzie Veal had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Blue Devils, while Savannah Fowler added eight points and 10 rebounds.
Falkville (17-5) led 34-22 at the half.
Lindsey Murr had 15 points for Lindsay Lane. Madelyn Dizon scored 12.
--
Elkmont girls 61, Clements 38: Elkmont built a 35-21 lead and never looked back in a win Thursday.
Tylee Thomas poured in a game-high 24 points for the Red Devils. Thea Hamlin scored 13 points and Morgan Morris added 10.
Jenny Trent had 13 points for Clements.
--
Madison Academy girls 54, Brewer 29: Hope West and Chloe Romine each had eight points for Brewer.
Nequoia Adams (14) and Libby Privett (10) each scored in double figures for Madison Academy.
--
Lindsay Lane boys 48, Falkville 42: Wyatt Tomlin led Falkville with 11 points and four rebounds.
Dawson Norwood finished with 10 points and five rebounds for the Blue Devils, who trailed 20-19 at halftime.
