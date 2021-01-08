HUNTSVILLE — Abigail Garrison had 16 points and eight rebounds to lead Priceville to a 58-23 win over Randolph on Friday.
Jenna Walker had nine points and eight assists for the Bulldogs, while Lauren Hames added eight points, six rebounds and four steals. Zoey Benson scored seven points.
Madison Deorio had a game-high 19 points for Randolph.
Priceville (14-5, 4-0) plays at Westminster Christian on Tuesday.
Athens girls 54, Columbia 21: Athens dominated from the tip, building a 9-2 lead after one quarter, and extending the advantage to 32-12 in a big area win on Friday.
Nahriyah Timmons led Athens (9-1, 1-0) with 14 points. Jordyn Bailey scored eight for the Golden Eagles and Kyndal Crutcher and Mazie Swann each added seven points.
Lindsay Lane girls 49, Decatur Heritage 47: Lindsey Murr led Lindsay Lane with 18 points, nine rebounds and five blocks on Friday.
Madelyn Dizon had 14 points for the Lions, who led 31-15 at halftime.
Brantleigh Williams had 13 points and 12 rebounds for Decatur Heritage. Ellie Metzgar had 13 points, nine rebounds and five steals.
Elkmont girls 46, Colbert Heights 20: Tylee Thomas led a balanced Elkmont offense with eight points as the Red Devils rolled past Colbert Heights on Friday.
Emeril Hand had seven points for Elkmont, which led 30-5 at halftime and Ashley Wiggins scored six. Ten Elkmont players scored in total.
Cold Springs girls 50, Falkville 37: Ellie Cate Hill scored 14 points as Falkville dropped an area game on Friday.
Makenzie Veal had seven points and eight rebounds for the Blue Devils (15-5, 3-2) and Sydnee Fitzgerald had seven points.
Toni West led all scorers with 22 points for Cold Springs.
Guntersville girls 51, Brewer 18: Chole Romine led Brewer (2-13) with six points on Friday.
Olivia Vandergriff had a game-high 14 points for Guntersville. Britt Slaten added 13 points.
R.A. Hubbard girls 68, Cherokee 19: Alex Orr and Tykedria Hawkins each had 12 points for the Chiefs in a win on Thursday.
Hubbard improved to 6-1 with the win.
Elkmont boys 65, Colbert Heights 36: Three players scored in double figures as Elkmont picked up a big win over Colbert Heights on Friday.
Hunter Broadway led the Red Devils with 17 points. Preston Robinson scored 13 and Layton Smith added 12. Mykell Murrah had eight points.
Lauderdale County boys 61, Clements 49: Hunter Hall led Clements with 11 points and eight rebounds on Friday.
Dylan Patrick had 12 points for the Colts (8-6) and JT Farrar scored 10.
