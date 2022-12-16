PRICEVILLE — Leslie Hames and Abby Langlois combined to score 25 points as Priceville rolled past Brewer 65-17 in girls basketball on Friday.
Leslie Hames finished with a game-high 13 points, five assists and five steals for the Bulldogs (8-2), while Langlois added 12 points and seven rebounds.
Ashlyn Johnson and Lauren Hames scored nine points each for Priceville, and Zoey Benson had eight points and five steals. Lilly Yancey led Brewer (4-6) with six points.
Priceville continues play Saturday at Arab.
Hartselle girls 48, East Limestone 46 (OT): Gracie Hill had 13 points as Hartselle picked up an overtime win Friday.
After ending regulation tied 44-44, Hartselle outscored East Limestone 4-2 during the extra period to get the win.
Anna Burroughs added 12 points for the Tigers, and Mary Itsede scored 10. Emma Roden finished with eight points.
Shauna Fletcher had a game-high 24 points for East Limestone. Tyjah Duncan and Taylor Farrar had seven points each.
West Morgan girls 40, Decatur 32: Ansley Terry had a team-high 12 points for West Morgan on Friday.
Karly Terry and Jordyn Free added 10 points each for the Rebels.
Lawrence County girls 49, West Point 33: Savannah Williams had 16 points, seven steals and four rebounds as Lawrence County picked up an area win Friday.
Taylor Williams had 10 points for the Red Devils (7-2), while Jaala Hawkins added nine points and six rebounds. Skye Letson finished with eight points and seven rebounds.
Danville girls 60, Colbert Heights 30: Reagan Prater led Danville with 11 points and five steals on Friday.
Elisabeth Hand added nine points and seven steals for the Hawks, and Alyssa Brooks and Olivia Vest added eight points each.
Clements girls 63, West Limestone 39: Leah Childress scored 24 points to lead Clements (12-1) on Friday.
Taylor Farrar added points for the Colts, who led 28-18 at the half.
Kamey Kennemer led West Limestone with 19 points. McKenzie Tribble scored 10.
Clements girls 42, Rogers 34: Jenny Trent led Clements with 12 points on Thursday.
Shakarri Bailey added 10 points for the Colts, who trailed 19-15 at the half.
Charlee Gail Ellis had a game-high 15 points for Rogers.
West Limestone girls 57, Tanner 23: Carlie Belle Winter had 11 points to lead West Limestone on Thursday.
Edie Tyler, Raelee Campbell and Anslee Weatherford had eight points each for the Wildcats. Aubrey Oliver finished with a game-high 17 points for Tanner.
Danville boys 82, Colbert Heights 46: Aiden Holladay led four Danville players in double figures with a game-high 18 points in a big win on Friday.
Huntley Segars, Ben Ellenburg and Jeremy Cordova each scored 12 points for the Hawks, who led 38-23 at halftime. Joseph Smith finished with 10 points.
Dakota Vaughn had nine points for Colbert Heights.
Priceville boys 53, Brewer 37: Tyler Case and Sammy Holmes had 16 points each for Brewer on Friday.
Cole Lindeman had 13 points for the Bulldogs, who led 30-9 at halftime.
Mac Shadden led Brewer (4-6) with 19 points.
Priceville plays at Arab on Saturday.
Hartselle boys 62, East Limestone 58: Ty Odom scored 21 points to lead Hartselle on Friday.
Rylan Smothers added 12 points for the Tigers, who led 26-17 at the half.
Chandler Moore had 21 points for East Limestone and Riley Grace scored nine.
Tanner boys 48, West Limestone 44: Dalton Smithson (12) and Skylar Townsend (11) each scored in double figures for Tanner on Thursday.
Mathias Pressley added seven points for the Rattlers, who led 34-25 at halftime.
Colin Patterson scored a game-high 15 points for West Limestone and Haven Helms added eight points.
