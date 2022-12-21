Seniors Ariahna Harris and Lauryn Birt combined for 24 points in Austin’s 48-38 win over Grissom on Tuesday.
The Black Bears led 25-16 at halftime. They outscored Grissom, 16-9, in the third quarter for a 41-25 advantage.
Harris and Birt each scored 12 points in the win. Sophomore Claire Wright and senior Fakhira Lyle each added eight points.
--
Grissom boys 35, Austin 33: The host Black Bears gave the No. 1-ranked team in Class 7A a battle to the end but couldn’t pull off the upset.
Austin led 12-11 at halftime. Grissom took a 20-17 lead into the fourth quarter.
This was the second meeting of the season. Grissom beat Austin, 63-52, on Nov. 30.
--
Brewer boys 60, Danville 40: Jackson Dunn’s 25 points paced the Patriots to victory Tuesday night. Brewer used a big second quarter to take a 31-24 halftime lead. The Patriots outscored the Hawks 29-16 in the second half.
Dunn was joined in double figures by teammate Austyn Holmes with 10 points. Aiden Holladay led Danville with 13 points.
--
Brewer girls 49, Danville 47: Madisyn Freeman and Cierra Marquez each scored nine points to lead the Patriots to the win. Brewer (4-10) led 24-14 at halftime. Alyssa Brooks led Danville with 10 points and eight rebounds. Adily Alberti added eight points.
--
Gadsden City girls 40, Hartselle 24: The Tigers trailed 30-12 at halftime in the Wills Valley Shootout in Fort Payne. Mary Itsede led Hartselle with eight points.
--
Columbia Central, Tenn., boys 48, Hartselle 44: Ryan Smother scored 12 and Kohl Key added 10 for Hartselle, which led 26-18 at halftime. The Tigers were playing in the Lawrence County Tournament in Tennessee.
--
West Limestone girls 62, Ardmore 50: Carlie Belle Winter scored 21 points and Raelee Campbell scored 13 to lead the Wildcats. West Limestone (10-5) led 33-18 at halftime. Lexi Money topped Ardmore with 11 points.
--
East Limestone 75, Tanner 37: Shauna Fletcher scored 28 points to lead East Limestone (10-5). Tyhah Duncan added eight points. Aubrey Oliver topped Tanner with 21 points.
--
Monday's games
--
Priceville girls 60, Fairhope 24: Freshman Abby Langlois scored a career-high 20 points to lead the Bulldogs to the win.
Langlois also grabbed 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs, who led 36-15 at halftime. Lauren Hames (13) and Leslie Hames (10) also scored in double figures for Priceville.
---
West Morgan girls 55, Danville 54: Karly Terry knocked down the game-winning free throws with 22 seconds left to play.
Ansley Terry finished with a team-high 17 points for the Rebels, while Karly Terry added 14 points. Brandy Hernandez scored 12.
---
Ardmore girls 50, Brewer 35: Preslie Sanders poured in a game-high 17 points to lead Ardmore.
Lexie Beddingfield added 11 points for the Tigers and Brooke Phillips scored eight.
Lilly Yancey had eight points to lead Brewer. Chloe Romine and Jacey Atkinson added seven points each.
---
Brewer boys 78, Ardmore 37: Austyn Holmes, Garrett Clemons and Jackson Dunn each scored 15 points for Brewer. Mac Shadden added 11 for the Patriots, who led 46-23 at halftime.
Andrew Einstein had a game-high 17 points for Ardmore.
--
West Limestone girls 55, Tanner 20: Kamey Kramer and Raelee Campbell each scored 10 points in the victory. Aubrey Oliver scored 17 for Tanner.
