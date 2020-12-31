Masyn Marchbanks and Lillyanna Cartee powered Hartselle to the Decatur Orthopaedic Clinic Classic Championship on Wednesday, combining for 34 points as the Tigers defeated Mae Jemison 45-39 to claim the title at Decatur.
Despite being close, Hartselle led the game throughout, building a 12-7 advantage after one quarter and leading 25-19 at the half.
Cartee had a game-high 20 points in the championship game. Marchbanks, the tournament's MVP, scored 14 against the Jaguars.
Saniah Parker had 18 points to lead Mae Jemison. Kesiah Rogers scored 12.
The Tigers advanced to the championship with a 44-36 win over Fairview in the semifinals.
Marchbanks led Harstelle with 13 points, while Cartee scored 10. Alyssa McMinemon had nine points.
Molly McKelvy had a game-high 17 points for Fairview.
Marchbanks was joined on the all-tournament team by Cartee and Hailey Holshouser. Austin's Jada Burks, Decatur's Whitley Chapman and East Limestone's Bryanna Jackson were also named to the all-tournament team.
--
Austin girls 42, Bob Jones 28: Burks and Hannah Cohn each had 12 points to lead Austin (7-7) past Bob Jones in a consolation game.
Nashaylyn Hampton had six points for the Black Bears, who led 21-18 at the half.
Emariah Grant had nine points for Bob Jones.
Other consolation finals included East Limestone defeating Columbia 63-62 and Carver-Birmingham beating Decatur 59-33.
--
BeElite Hoops Invitational
--
Decatur boys 82, Hale County 60: Charlie Taylor poured in a career-high 32 points in a game played at James Clemens on Wednesday.
Isaiah Slaughter had 19 points, also a career high, for the Red Raiders, while Kobe Johnson added 10 points.
Decatur dominated the second half, outscoring Hale County 47-26 over the final two quarters to put the game out of reach.
Steve Scott led Hale County with 17 points. Tavion Polke scored 16.
Decatur (10-7) hosts Lawrence County on Saturday.
--
West Morgan Christmas Tournament
--
Falkville girls 56, West Morgan 43: Sydnee Fitzgerald was dominant in a tournament win for Falkville on Wednesday, finishing with 20 points, eight rebounds and six steals as the Blue Devils topped host West Morgan.
Makenzie Veal had nine points and 11 rebounds for Falkville, while Savannah Fowler added 10 points and six rebounds.
Karly Terry and Morgan Mosley each had 11 points for West Morgan.
--
Falkville girls 53, Arab 33: Fitzgerald had 14 points and eight rebounds as the Blue Devils (14-4) closed the day with a win over Class 5A Arab.
Veal had 11 points for Falkville and Ellie Cate Hill finished with nine points and five steals.
Laney Kelley had 10 points for Arab.
--
Gardendale boys 66, Brewer 65: Mac Shadden and Mann McLemore each had 15 points as Brewer dropped a close game on Wednesday.
Matt Kempson had 14 points for the Patriots, who trailed 30-25 at the half.
Jalon Moore led Gardendale with 28 points.
--
Homewood Metro Tournament
--
Hartselle boys 85, Leeds 61: Brody Peebles and Luke Ward combined to score 55 points as Hartselle (12-2) rolled past Leeds on Wednesday.
Peebles finished with a game-high 35 points for the Tigers, while Ward scored 20. Trent Wright had nine points.
Chris Davidson had 13 points for Leeds.
--
Don Webb Classic
--
Guntersville boys 64, Decatur Heritage 62 (OT): Clay Smith scored 22 points and Brayden Kyle had a double-double as Decatur Heritage dropped a close game to the sixth-ranked team in Class 5A on Wednesday.
Tied 31-31 at halftime, Decatur Heritage outscored Guntersville 17-10 to take a 48-41 lead into the fourth quarter. Guntersville rallied to tie the game at 58 at the end of regulation and edged out the Eagles in the extra period.
Kyle finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles, while Sean Zerkle added 14 points and eight rebounds.
--
Scottsboro boys 60, Decatur Heritage 47: Kyle had 13 points and seven rebounds as Decatur Heritage fell to host Scottsboro on Tuesday.
Smith had 12 points and five steals for the Eagles and Bryant Pitts had eight points and five rebounds. Zerkle pulled down 15 rebounds and had six steals.
Tyson Sexton had a game-high 21 points for Scottsboro.
--
Regular season
--
Clements boys 76, Rogers 60: Four players scored in double figures as Clements (7-4) picked up a big win on Wednesday.
JT Farrar led the Colts with 20 points. Dylan Patrick scored 19 and Deonte Crenshaw and Hunter Hall each added 14.
Clements led 37-32 at the half.
Benton Gray had 20 points to lead Rogers.
--
Chelsea girls 56, Priceville 34: Abigail Garrison had 11 points and five rebounds as Priceville dropped a game played at Mortimer Jordan on Wednesday.
Jenna Walker had seven points for the Bulldogs (12-5) and Zoey Benson had four points and 10 rebounds. Natalie Cartee scored six points.
--
Priceville 56, Huffman 25: Walker finished with 15 points, eight steals and seven assists as the Bulldogs picked up a win on Tuesday at Mortimer Jordan.
Olivia Gann scored 15 points and added five assists and Garrison had seven points and seven rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.