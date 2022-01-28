HARTSELLE — Masyn Marchbanks and Gracie Hill combined to score 42 points as Hartselle picked up a 55-43 win over Muscle Shoals in girls basketball on Friday.
Marchbanks finished with a game-high 22 points for the Tigers, while Hill added 20. Maggie McCleskey scored six points.
Hartselle led 14-8 after one quarter and 31-28 at halftime.
Muscle Shoals was led by Makiyah Harrison’s 11 points. Tamora Brown and Ali Henson each added seven points for the Trojans.
Brewer girls 39, West Morgan 24: Lilly Yancey had 10 points for Brewer as the Patriots picked up a win over a county foe on Friday.
Jacey Atkinson had nine points for Brewer (8-17), which led 21-13 at halftime.
Ansley Terry had a game-high 13 points for West Morgan.
Lindsay Lane girls 52, Whitesburg Christian 16: Lindsey Murr was dominant for Lindsay Lane on Friday, finishing with 27 points, 11 rebounds and five steals in a big win.
Madison Carter had 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Lions, while Kinsley McMasters added seven points, eight rebounds and five steals. Lindsay Lane led 24-5 at halftime.
East Limestone girls 71, Priceville 58: Taylor Farrar led three East Limestone players in double figures with a game-high 26 points on Friday.
Molly Thompson (18) and Riley Carwile (13) also scored in double figures for the Red Devils, who led 35-32 at the half.
Zoey Benson had 19 points and five rebounds for Priceville, and Leslie Hames scored 10 points.
Priceville (18-5) plays at Good Hope on Monday.
Elkmont girls 62, Wilson 26: Tylee Thomas scored a game-high 11 points as Elkmont picked up its 20th win of the season on Friday.
Thea Hamlin scored 10 points for the Red Devils (20-9) and Abbie Broadway and Morgan Morris added nine points each. Hayden Shollenberger led Wilson with nine points.
Elkmont continues play on Tuesday at Tanner.
West Morgan boys 83, Brewer 49: Carson Muse led a balanced West Morgan offense with a game-high 17 points as the Rebels rolled past Brewer on Friday.
Dyllan Ward had 13 points for West Morgan, while Isaac Ward (11) and Jordan Johnson (10) also scored in double figures. Nine different players scored for West Morgan, which led 53-30 at the half.
Austyn Holmes led Brewer with 10 points. Russell Mahan and Hunter Lawrence had eight points each.
Clements boys 62, East Lawrence 58: Dylan Patrick continued a strong week for Clements on Friday, scoring a game-high 32 points in a win over East Lawrence.
Brady Moore added 16 points for the Colts, while Trent Sanders scored six. Clements led 32-23 at halftime.
Isiah Hubbard led East Lawrence with 24 points, all coming in the second half. Peyton Kelly had nine points for the Eagles and Jeremiah Crayton scored eight.
Elkmont boys 82, Wilson 56: Three players scored in double figures for Elkmont on Friday as the Red Devils picked up a big win over Wilson.
Jayce Teeples led Elkmont with 21 points. Mykell Murrah scored 15, and Bo Hosner added 13. Elkmont dominated the second half after leading just 31-28 at halftime.
Danville boys 51, Phil Campbell 29: Kohl Randolph had 16 points and five rebounds to lead Danville on Friday.
Witten Morgan had nine points for the Hawks (20-6) and Carter Holladay scored eight.
Priceville boys 66, East Limestone 53: The Priceville bench accounted for 31 points as the Bulldogs picked up a win over Class 5A East Limestone on Friday.
Brody Long led Priceville (19-6) with 13 points and Chris Thomas had 10 points and eight rebounds. Sammy Holmes scored 10 points and Elijah Hopkins had eight assists.
Kris McNeill had a game-high 24 points for East Limestone.
Muscle Shoals boys 79, Hartselle 69 (OT): Kiah Key led four Hartselle players in double figures with 23 points as the Tigers came up short in an overtime loss to Muscle Shoals on Friday.
Tied 59-59 at the end of regulation, Muscle Shoals outscored Hartselle 20-10 over the extra period with Luke Mosley scoring nine of his game-high 28 points for the Trojans.
The game was tight throughout, with Hartselle leading 10-9 after one quarter and the teams playing to a 29-29 tie at the half.
Ryan Dunn (14), Dominic Simmons (12) and Kohl Key (10) each scored in double figures for Hartselle.
Mitchell Chaffee had 17 points for Muscle Shoals and Noah Williams scored 14.
