CULLMAN — Gracie Hill poured in a game-high 23 points as Hartselle rolled past rival Cullman 57-33 in girls basketball on Friday.
Hartselle controlled the game from the tip, leading 15-6 after one quarter and 32-14 at the half. Anna Hampton Burroughs added 10 points for the Tigers, who extended the lead to 50-19 after three quarters.
Ally Sharpe had 10 points for Cullman.
East Limestone girls 60, Madison Academy 26: Shauna Fletcher turned in a dominating performance, finishing with 30 points and eight rebounds, to lead East Limestone on Friday.
Taylor Farrar added 10 points for the Indians. Brooklynn Tucker had seven points for Madison Academy.
Decatur Heritage girls 58, West End 25: Genie McGhee had 12 points, 10 rebounds and five steals for Decatur Heritage on Friday.
Bri Tyson added 11 points for the Eagles, who led 34-13 at halftime. Alex Jackson finished with eight points and four assists.
Lawrence County girls 49, Brewer 40: Savannah Williams scored 15 points to pace Lawrence County on Friday.
Taylor Williams added 14 points for the Red Devils, who led 30-22 at the half. Chloe Romine led Brewer with 15 points.
Holly Pond girls 43, Falkville 31: Ellie Cate Hill led Falkville with nine points on Friday.
Ella Wallace scored eight for the Blue Devils, while Liza Wallace added seven.
Madison Butts had a game-high 17 points for Holly Pond.
West Limestone boys 47, Randolph 35: West Limestone shook off a slow start on Friday to pick up a win going away.
Randolph opened the game on a 14-0 run before West Limestone rallied to trim the lead to 27-17 at halftime. The Wildcats closed the deficit to nine points after three quarters before ending the game on a 19-0 run to secure the victory.
Haven Helms scored a game-high 32 points to lead West Limestone’s comeback, while Colin Patterson added 11 points.
Andrew Hunter had a team-high 11 points for Randolph.
Decatur Heritage boys 65, West End 37: Brady Wilson had 19 points and four rebounds as Decatur Heritage picked up its first area win in Class 2A play on Friday.
Nash Thomas had 14 points and six rebounds for the Eagles (11-7, 1-1), who led 39-23 at the half. Jordan Davis scored 10 points.
Thad Pearce and Eli Golden had 10 points each for West End.
Decatur Heritage continues play on Tuesday at Falkville.
Hatton boys 63, Sheffield 55: Kahne Little poured in a game-high 24 points to lead Hatton on Friday.
LaMarcus Almon (15) and Kyle Hampton (13) also scored in double figures for the Hornets, while Braden Stafford finished with nine points.
Derrick Hook led Sheffield with 19 points and Randal Johnson scored 14.
Danville boys 57, Phil Campbell 55: Aiden Holladay poured in 16 points for Danville in a close win on Friday.
Gage Taylor had 14 points for the Hawks, while Huntley Segars added 13 points.
Quentin Hyde scored a game-high 19 points for Phil Campbell and Canaan Clay had 11.
Cullman boys 57, Hartselle 49: Kiah Key scored 15 points as Hartselle dropped a tough road game to the defending Class 6A champions on Friday.
Ryan Dunn finished with 13 points for the Tigers, while Kohl Key and Thomas Itsede added eight points each.
Jake Dorough led Cullman with 15 points. Garrison Sharpe scored 10 for the Bearcats and Kase Nixon had eight.
Hatton boys 55, Addison 49: Almon led three Hatton players in double figures with 16 points as the Hornets picked up a win on Thursday.
Little had 12 points for Hatton, while TaSean Love finished with 11.
Brady Gilbreath scored a game-high 20 points to lead Addison and Jed Wilkins scored 12.
West Limestone girls 52, Randolph 28: Raelee Campbell and Kamey Kennemer combined to score 25 points as West Limestone picked up a win over Randolph on Friday.
Campbell finished with a game-high 13 points for the Wildcats, while Kennemer scored 12. Anslee Weatherford scored nine points.
Joanna Vega scored 12 points to lead Randolph.
Phil Campbell girls 48, Danville 41: Elisabeth Hand led Danville with 15 points in a game played on Friday.
Madlyn McCreless added 13 points for the Hawks, who trailed 21-12 at halftime. Macy Hardy (17) and Hannah Welborn (11) each scored in double figures for Phil Campbell.
Lawrence County boys 54, Brewer 51: Connor Southern poured in a game-high 22 points as Lawrence County picked up a close win on Friday.
Braylon Dame added 12 points for the Red Devils. The game was tied 21-21 at halftime.
Austyn Holmes had 14 points to lead Brewer (7-10) and Kade George scored 12. Jackson Dunn finished with nine points.
