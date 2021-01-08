HARTSELLE — Masyn Marchbanks accounted for half of Hartselle’s offense on Thursday, pouring in a game-high 27 points as the Tigers picked up a 54-37 win over rival Cullman in girls basketball.
Hartselle took control in the second quarter, outscoring Cullman 19-9 to take a 33-19 lead into halftime. The Tigers held Cullman to just four points in the third quarter.
Maggie McCleskey and Gracie Hill each had eight points for Hartselle, while Hailey Holshouser added seven points.
Jaden Winfrey led Cullman with 15 points.
--
Athens Bible School girls 40, Woodville 34: Trailing by seven points in the third quarter, Athens Bible went on an 8-0 run to take the lead and held on for a win on Tuesday.
Brooke Blakely and Molly Chumbley each hit 3-pointers during the run, while Cana Vining added a driving layup.
Blakely finished with a team-high 15 points for the Trojans. Chumbley had nine points and four assists.
Athens Bible (5-5) hosts St. Bernard today.
--
Rogers boys 67, Danville 53: KJ Melson had 30 points and eight rebounds to lead Danville on Thursday.
Dylan Parker added 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Hawks, who trailed 31-30 at the half.
Peyton Peoples had 20 points for Rogers.
--
Danville boys 59, East Lawrence 41: Melson had 22 points, seven rebounds and five steals as Danville picked up a big area win on Tuesday.
Kohl Randolph had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Hawks, while Aaron Alexander added nine points.
Peyton Davenport had 13 points to lead East Lawrence. Peyton Kelly scored eight.
--
Scottsboro boys 72, Brewer 41: Dawson Lindsey and Mann McLemore each had 10 points for Brewer on Tuesday.
Tyson Sexton (19), Parker Bell (14) and BJ Harris (10) each scored in double figures for Scottsboro.
