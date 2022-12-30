TRINITY — Jenny Mitchell poured in a game-high 19 points as the Decatur girls defeated Ardmore 55-49 at the West Morgan Holiday Classic on Thursday.
CC Chapman added nine points for the Red Raiders (5-14), who led 30-27 at the half.
Brooke Phillips led Ardmore (8-11) with 14 points.
---
Russellville girls 46, Danville 33: Adily Alberti had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Danville on Thursday at the West Morgan Holiday Classic.
Ella Kate Tidwell and Maddie Sherrill added five points each for the Hawks.
---
Hartselle girls 51, Franklin County (Tenn.) 48 (OT): Mary Itsede led four Hartselle players in double figures with 13 points as the Tigers picked up a win at the Battle of the Borders at Athens on Thursday.
Emma Roden had 11 points for Hartselle, while Gracie Hill and Hannah Burks added 10 points each. Hartselle trailed 18-16 at halftime before rallying to tie the game 39-39 at the end of regulation and force overtime.
NaKayjah Holman scored a game-high 19 points for Franklin County.
---
Priceville girls 60, Mars Hill 44: Leslie Hames poured in a game-high 25 points to lead Priceville on Thursday.
Abby Langlois had 12 points and 14 rebounds for the Bulldogs, who led 24-18 at halftime. Gracin Prater finished with nine points, seven assists and four rebounds.
Belle Hill (12) and Kadence Rolston (10) each scored in double figures for Mars Hill.
Priceville (10-5) continues play on Tuesday at Brewer.
---
Southside-Gadsden girls 67, Decatur Heritage 57: Bri Tyson knocked down three free throws at the end of regulation for Decatur Heritage to force overtime at the Westminster Christian Tournament on Thursday.
Tyson finished with 14 points for the Eagles, while Genie McGhee added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Katelyn Cooper had 11 points and 12 rebounds.
---
Shades Valley girls 45, East Limestone 44 (OT): Shauna Fletcher had a game-high 21 points and six rebounds for East Limestone at the BallN Prep National Showcase at Hazel Green on Thursday.
Taylor Farrar added 14 points for the Indians. Angelia Williams led Shades Valley with 13 points.
---
Elkmont boys 60, Brewer 57: Mykell Murrah scored 16 points to lead Elkmont at the West Morgan Holiday Classic on Thursday.
Cody Ward finished with 11 points for the Red Devils, while Brandon Clem and Landon Smith added nine points each.
Austyn Holmes and Jackson Dunn had 15 points each for Brewer (7-9) and Mac Shadden scored 13.
---
West Point boys 55, Hatton 48: Kahne Little led Hatton with 15 points at the West Point Tournament on Thursday.
LaMarcus Almon and TaSean Love added eight points each for the Hornets. Ashton Rodgers scored a game-high 20 points and Jaz Lamar scored 19.
---
Homewood boys 66, Hartselle 59: Ryan Dunn scored a team-high 17 points to lead Hartselle on Thursday.
Kohl Key added 15 points for the Tigers, who trailed 20-18 at halftime.
Canon Armstead led Homewood with 19 points and David Stone scored 10.
---
Hartselle boys 77, Oak Mountain 64: Kohl Key scored a game-high 22 points as Hartselle picked up a win on Wednesday at Homewood.
Dunn had 12 points for the Tigers, who led 40-38 at halftime. Rylan Smothers finished with 11 points and Thomas Itsede scored 10.
