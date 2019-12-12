ATHENS — Tommy Murr poured in a game-high 46 points as Lindsay Lane rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit to beat R.A. Hubbard 73-66 in boys basketball Wednesday.
Hubbard led 35-26 at halftime but managed just 10 third-quarter points as Lindsay Lane built a 50-45 lead heading into the final quarter.
Amar Fuqua had 10 points for Lindsay Lane, while Charlie Morrison added nine.
Tyrus Johnson led Hubbard with 22 points. Montoya Kellogg scored 16.
Lindsay Lane girls 62, R.A. Hubbard 51: Lindsey Murr led Lindsay Lane with 22 points.
Madelyn Dizon added 17 points for the Lions, who led 31-13 at halftime.
Alexandria Orr scored a game-high 24 points for Hubbard.
Muscle Shoals girls 53, Austin 46: Tashanti Watkins had 16 points for Austin.
Bri Hodges added seven points for the Black Bears, who fell to 8-3 with the loss.
Sara Puckett had a game-high 27 points for Muscle Shoals. Fallon Haley scored seven.
Muscle Shoals boys 55, Austin 50: Muscle Shoals rallied from a 15-point deficit in the second half to pick up the win.
Austin managed just 17 points in the second half as the Trojans fought back to take the lead before securing the win at the free throw line.
Jamaal Acklin had 18 points for the Trojans. Mikey McIntosh scored 14.
Athens girls 63, Russellville 22: Alaina Taylor had 18 points as Athens picked up a win Tuesday.
Kendall Crutcher had nine points for the Golden Eagles and Talyiah McDonald scored eight.
Athens Bible School girls 21, Whitesburg Christian 17: Sophomore Molly Chumbley had 13 points as the Trojans picked up an area win Tuesday.
Lindsay Lane boys 72, New Hope 62: Murr scored 48 to lead the Lions past New Hope on Monday.
Morrison added 16 points for Lindsay Lane, which led 35-27 at the half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.