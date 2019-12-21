LEXINGTON — Tommy Murr, the nation’s leading scorer, capped an impressive week of basketball with a season-high 51 points on Friday as Lindsay Lane defeated Lexington 74-69 in boys basketball.
Murr’s 51-point outburst was 10 points short of his career-high mark and followed a 46-point performance against Clements on Thursday and 47 points against Good Hope early in the week.
A Lipscomb (Tenn.) signee, Murr broke the Alabama career scoring record in November.
Charlie Morrison added 13 points for Lindsay Lane against Lexington. The Lions trailed 33-32 at halftime.
Kane West (21), Hunter Nash (14), Austin Gray (13) and Marshall Whitt all scored in double figures for Lexington.
Hartselle boys 76, Priceville 48: Twelve players scored as Hartselle picked up a big win.
Brody Peebles led the Tigers with 20 points. Jackson Boyer had 11 and Tad Sivley finished with 10.
Seth Hood scored a game-high 28 points for Priceville.
West Morgan boys 62, Hatton 46: Carson Muse poured in a career-high 29 points for West Morgan.
Muse also had 15 rebounds and six assists, while Ashton Owens added nine points.
Brewer boys 60, Danville 54: Kris Bramlett scored 19 points as Brewer picked up a win over county foe Danville.
Dawson Lindsey had 12 points for the Patriots, who led 31-27 at the half.
Wren Cole had 28 points and nine rebounds for Danville. KJ Melson scored 14.
Lawrence County boys 76, East Lawrence 50: Tayi and Malik Strickland combined for 41 points for Lawrence County.
Tayi finished with 23 points and eight rebounds, while Malik added 18 points.
Isaiah Parham had 12 points for East Lawrence. Coleman Garner scored 10.
Belgreen boys 55, R.A. Hubbard 51: Tyrus Johnson and Montoya Kellogg each posted a double-double, but it wasn’t enough as a short-handed Hubbard dropped a close game.
One day removed from playing with six players in a win over Oakwood Academy, the Chiefs were only able to play five players against Belgreen due to illness and injury.
Johnson finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds for Hubbard, while Kellogg added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Kellogg played the last 12 minutes of the game with four fouls.
Todd Perkins also had 11 points for Hubbard.
Austin girls 52, Buckhorn 48: The Black Bears remained unbeaten in the Pepsi Challenge with a close win over Class 6A Buckhorn.
Aleah Wesley led Austin with 14 points and Hannah Cohn scored 12. Bri Hodges had 11 points.
Mackenzie White led all scorers with 17 points for Buckhorn. Amiya Moore scored 12.
Hartselle girls 55, Priceville 44: Masyn Marchbanks and Lillyanna Cartee combined to score 39 points for Hartselle.
Marchbanks poured in a game-high 20 points for the Tigers, while Cartee added 19.
Hartselle trailed 12-9 after one quarter and led 27-22 at the half.
Abigail Garrison led Priceville with 15 points and nine rebounds. Lannah Johnson scored eight points.
Priceville (7-6) plays Lexington on Thursday at Lauderdale County.
Brewer girls 40, Danville 29: Evaiah Burrows led all scorers with 16 points for Brewer.
Jacie Andrews had eight points for the Patriots, who led 21-13 at halftime.
Emma Broadfoot scored 11 for Danville.
Falkville girls 63, Meek 38: Falkville used a balanced offensive attack to pick up an area win.
Ellie Cate Hill led the Blue Devils with 13 points. Abby Speegle and Makenzie Veal each had 12 points and Erika Johnson had 10.
Falkville (8-5, 3-1) led 35-20 at halftime.
Hatton girls 62, West Morgan 12: Kailyn Quails had a game-high 16 points for Hatton.
Kamie Kirk had 11 points for the Hornets, while Lillie McGregor and Grace Johnson added 10 points each.
Brylynn Bolan had five points for West Morgan.
--
Thursday’s late games
Austin girls 62, Deshler 57: Three players scored in double figures as Austin picked up a win Friday on the first day of the Pepsi Challenge.
Hannah Cohn led the Black Bears with 18 points, while Bri Hodges added 16. Tashanti Watkins scored 13.
Austin led 28-26 at the half and the game was tied 41-41 after three quarters.
Shamari Thirlkill had a game-high 21 points for Deshler. Hannah Collinsworth scored 11.
Lawrence County boys 72, West Morgan 51: Ty Hutto had 22 points and eight assists for Lawrence County.
Tayi Strickland had 19 points for Lawrence County, while Alandis Johnson added 11 points. Garrett Lee scored eight.
Ashton Owens led West Morgan with 16 points and Carson Muse scored 14.
Lindsay Lane boys 82, Clements 67: Tommy Murr poured in a game-high 46 points for Lindsay Lane.
Amar Fuqua scored 16 points for the Lions and Charlie Morrison added 13.
Dylan Patrick had 27 points for Clements. JT Farrar scored 12.
Arab boys 57, Brewer 29: Nate Gaines led Brewer with seven points.
Matt Kempson had six points for the Patriots, who trailed 52-14 at halftime.
Blake Kelley had a game-high 15 points for Arab.
